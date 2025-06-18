Foodie Week Returns to Westfield Century City With 10 Days of Irresistible Dining Deals

25 Restaurants Are Serving Up Exclusive Offers, Prix-Fixe Menus, Limited-Time Treats

Westfield Century City is kicking off its annual Foodie Week on Friday, June 20, inviting guests to enjoy 10 days of special dining offers, limited-time menus, and exclusive deals from more than two dozen eateries.

Running through June 29, the event features prix-fixe menus, buy-one-get-one-free promotions, complimentary treats, and specialty dishes designed to showcase the culinary diversity of the shopping destination. Diners can explore flavors from around the world with offers from participating venues, including Ramen Nagi, Shake Shack, Eataly’s multiple restaurants, Zinqué, Meizhou Dongpo, and Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse.

Additional participants include Bar Verde at Nordstrom, Massis Kabob, Tocaya Organica, Terra at Eataly, Cha Cha Matcha, Chagee, Oakberry Açaí, La Pizza & La Pasta, Capri at Eataly, and many more casual and fine dining spots.

Organizers say the event was created to highlight the center’s expanding culinary scene while providing shoppers with value-driven experiences during the summer dining season.

Foodie Week is open to all guests, with no admission required. A full list of offers and menus is available here.“

Come hungry. Leave happy. Repeat,” organizers say.