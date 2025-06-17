LAPD Searching for Suspect in Pair of West Los Angeles Motorcycle Thefts

Man Seen Wearing Helmet Stole Motorcycles From Apartment Garage

Detectives with the Los Angeles Police Department’s West Los Angeles Division are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect believed to be responsible for two motorcycle thefts that occurred in separate incidents last month.

The first theft took place around 2:50 a.m. on May 12, when a suspect entered a secured parking garage at an apartment complex in the 11000 block of Mississippi Avenue, removed a motorcycle belonging to a resident, and fled the scene.

Less than a week later, on May 18 at approximately 10:50 a.m., a similar incident occurred at another secured parking garage in the 10000 block of Rochester Avenue, where a second motorcycle was taken under similar circumstances.

Investigators believe the same individual may be connected to both thefts. Surveillance footage and witness statements describe the suspect as a Black male, approximately 6 feet tall and weighing around 190 pounds. He is believed to be between 30 and 40 years old.

At the time of the most recent incident, the suspect was seen wearing a black motorcycle helmet, a tan and black jacket with black striping along the arms, camouflage shorts layered over black pants, black shoes, and black gloves. He was also carrying a blue and grey Jansport Goshawk 40L hiking backpack.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the thefts is urged to contact the LAPD at 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247) to share any helpful information you have.

If you would like to remain anonymous, call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or submit an anonymous tip through our form. Submit an Anonymous Tip