June 18, 2025 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

LAPD Searching for Suspect in Pair of West Los Angeles Motorcycle Thefts

Photo: Facebook

Man Seen Wearing Helmet Stole Motorcycles From Apartment Garage

Detectives with the Los Angeles Police Department’s West Los Angeles Division are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect believed to be responsible for two motorcycle thefts that occurred in separate incidents last month.

The first theft took place around 2:50 a.m. on May 12, when a suspect entered a secured parking garage at an apartment complex in the 11000 block of Mississippi Avenue, removed a motorcycle belonging to a resident, and fled the scene.

Less than a week later, on May 18 at approximately 10:50 a.m., a similar incident occurred at another secured parking garage in the 10000 block of Rochester Avenue, where a second motorcycle was taken under similar circumstances.

Investigators believe the same individual may be connected to both thefts. Surveillance footage and witness statements describe the suspect as a Black male, approximately 6 feet tall and weighing around 190 pounds. He is believed to be between 30 and 40 years old.

At the time of the most recent incident, the suspect was seen wearing a black motorcycle helmet, a tan and black jacket with black striping along the arms, camouflage shorts layered over black pants, black shoes, and black gloves. He was also carrying a blue and grey Jansport Goshawk 40L hiking backpack.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the thefts is urged to contact the LAPD at 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247) to share any helpful information you have.

If you would like to remain anonymous, call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or submit an anonymous tip through our form. Submit an Anonymous Tip

in News
Related Posts
Photo: Official
News

Justice Served by the Slice: L.A. Chefs Rally for Pies for Justice Fundraiser

June 18, 2025

Read more
June 18, 2025

Sweet, Savory, and Pizza Pies to Support Foster Youth and Civil Rights Chefs and restaurants from across Los Angeles and...
News, Real Estate

Journalist Files Lawsuit After Being Hit by ‘Less Lethal’ Munition Fired by Sheriff’s Deputies

June 17, 2025

Read more
June 17, 2025

LASD Faces Legal Claim After Journalist Wounded at Anti-Ice Rally  Independent photojournalist Nick Stern has filed a civil rights claim...

Photo: Official
News

CAP UCLA’s 2025–26 Season Spotlights Queer Voices, Global Visionaries, and Musical Trailblazers

June 17, 2025

Read more
June 17, 2025

The New Lineup Celebrates Boundary-Pushing Performances Across Disciplines The UCLA Center for the Art of Performance (CAP UCLA) has announced...

Photo: Facebook
News

Copper Wire Theft Suspect Arrested After Late-Night Stop in Culver City

June 17, 2025

Read more
June 17, 2025

Police Recover Stolen Wiring and Tools, Asks For Community Help Proactive patrol efforts by Culver City police led to the...

Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Tyler Malek Celebrates New Ice Cream Cookbook With Sweet Pop-Ups in Los Angeles

June 16, 2025

Read more
June 16, 2025

Chef to Appear at Book Soup and Debut Limited-Edition Matcha Sandwich at GGiata Tyler Malek, co-founder and head chef of...

Photo: YouTube
News

Driver Arrested After Crash Near Intuit Dome Injures Eight in Inglewood

June 16, 2025

Read more
June 16, 2025

Victims Among Large Crowds for Gold Cup Match and ‘No Kings’ Protest Eight people were hospitalized Saturday night after a...

Photo: YouTube
News, Real Estate

US Marines Temporarily Detain Civilian Near Federal Building in West Los Angeles

June 16, 2025

Read more
June 16, 2025

Military Confirms First Known Detention by Active-Duty Troops Deployed by Trump U.S. Marines temporarily detained a civilian near the Wilshire...

Photo: Cedars-Sinai Hospital
News

Cedars-Sinai Seeks Public’s Help Identifying Unconscious Man Found in Beverly Grove

June 16, 2025

Read more
June 16, 2025

Man Remains Hospitalized After Being Discovered Near Cedars Sinai Cedars-Sinai Medical Center is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying...

Photo: YouTube/IMDB
News

Second Doctor to Plead Guilty in Matthew Perry Ketamine Case, Faces Up to 40 Years

June 16, 2025

Read more
June 16, 2025

Doctor Admits to Illegally Supplying Ketamine to the Actor and His Assistant One of the physicians charged in connection with...
News, Video

(Video) Home Front Build Maintains Original Architectural Vision For Modern Homes

June 16, 2025

Read more
June 16, 2025

For More Information, Go to homefrontbuild.com For More Information, Go to https://t.co/09lHZipJnM pic.twitter.com/2GrcD7UJVi — Westside Today (@WestsideLAToday) June 16, 2025
News

Culver City ‘No Kings’ Protesters Rally Peacefully Against ICE Raids, Trump Policies

June 15, 2025

Read more
June 15, 2025

Demonstration Draws Large Crowd, Spans Several Blocks Without Police Presence There was a large and peaceful protest in Culver City...

Photo: UCLA N
News, Real Estate

Americans Split on Immigration and Tariffs’ Impact on Housing Affordability, Survey Shows

June 15, 2025

Read more
June 15, 2025

Survey Finds Over Half Believe Less Immigration Could Drive Up Home Prices  A new Redfin-commissioned survey reveals that U.S. homeowners...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Two Suspects Arrested in Fatal Stabbing of Elderly Man in Hancock Park

June 15, 2025

Read more
June 15, 2025

LAPD and FBI Apprehend Palmdale Pair Accused of Killing 84-Year-Old LAPD West Bureau Homicide has arrested two suspects in connection...

Photo: The Office of Alex Padilla and YouTube
News

Senator Alex Padilla Forcibly Removed, Handcuffed at DHS Press Briefing in Los Angeles

June 13, 2025

Read more
June 13, 2025

Security or Censorship? Padilla Removed After Questioning Secretary Kristi Noem U.S. Sen. Alex Padilla, D-Calif., was forcibly removed Thursday during...

Photo: Facebook
News

Get Involved in Culver City’s Ballona Creek Beautification This Weekend

June 13, 2025

Read more
June 13, 2025

Volunteers Invited to for a Hands-on Environmental Restoration Local organizations are calling on community members to lend a hand in...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR