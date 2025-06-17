June 18, 2025 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Copper Wire Theft Suspect Arrested After Late-Night Stop in Culver City

Photo: Facebook

Police Recover Stolen Wiring and Tools, Asks For Community Help

Proactive patrol efforts by Culver City police led to the arrest of a copper wire theft suspect in the early hours of June 15 after officers spotted a vehicle behaving suspiciously in a neighborhood previously hit by similar crimes.

The vehicle was seen driving slowly near Jacob Street, prompting officers to initiate a stop. Inside, they observed drug paraphernalia in plain view. A search of the vehicle revealed more than 100 yards of electrical wiring and a bag of tools commonly used for cutting wire.

The suspect was arrested at the scene without incident and booked for grand theft. Officers later discovered several open electrical vaults nearby with missing wiring. The city’s Public Works Department has been alerted and is working to make necessary repairs.

Although an arrest has been made, the investigation is ongoing. Police are asking residents in the 2900–3000 blocks of Sherbourne Drive, the 3300 block of McManus Avenue, and the 3000 block of Sentney Avenue to review home surveillance footage captured between the evening of June 14 and early morning of June 15. Authorities believe additional information may help identify other suspects or related activity.

Culver City Police say extra patrols have been assigned to prevent further thefts and are urging the public to report any suspicious activity around streetlights or electrical boxes.

Tips or relevant video footage can be submitted to Public Information Officer Jennifer Atenza at (310) 253-6120 or by email at jennifer.atenza@culvercity.org.

in News
