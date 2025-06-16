Driver Arrested After Crash Near Intuit Dome Injures Eight in Inglewood

Victims Among Large Crowds for Gold Cup Match and ‘No Kings’ Protest

Eight people were hospitalized Saturday night after a vehicle struck a crowd near the intersection of South Prairie Avenue and West Century Boulevard, close to Inglewood’s Intuit Dome, authorities said.

The crash occurred around 10:23 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. The cause of the incident remains under investigation, and officials have not yet provided details about what led to the collision.

A large crowd had gathered in the area due to concurrent events, including ongoing “No Kings” demonstrations and the opening match of the CONCACAF Gold Cup between Mexico and the Dominican Republic at nearby SoFi Stadium. Mexico defeated the Dominican Republic 3–2.

Inglewood police said the crash injured four adults, ranging in age from 18 to 35, and four juveniles, between 10 and 14 years old. All were transported to local hospitals and listed in stable condition.

The driver involved in the crash was taken into custody at the scene. Authorities confirmed an arrest but had not disclosed the charges as of Sunday morning.