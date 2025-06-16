Cedars-Sinai Seeks Public’s Help Identifying Unconscious Man Found in Beverly Grove

Man Remains Hospitalized After Being Discovered Near Cedars Sinai

Cedars-Sinai Medical Center is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a man who was brought to the hospital unconscious after being discovered near its West Los Angeles campus.

The individual was found near the intersection of Beverly and Crescent Heights boulevards in the Beverly Grove neighborhood, approximately one mile west of the hospital, according to Cedars-Sinai officials. Details regarding the date he was found and the length of his hospital stay have not been disclosed.

Hospital staff describe the man as approximately 30 years old, standing 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighing around 120 pounds. He has black hair, hazel eyes, and appears to be of Middle Eastern or Latino descent. Photos released by the hospital show the man attached to a breathing device, though no additional information about his medical condition has been made public due to privacy regulations.

Anyone who may have information about the man’s identity is urged to contact Cedars-Sinai’s Case Management Department at (310) 423-4446 or the Los Angeles Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit at (213) 996-1802.