June 16, 2025

Two Suspects Arrested in Fatal Stabbing of Elderly Man in Hancock Park

Photo: Getty Photos

LAPD and FBI Apprehend Palmdale Pair Accused of Killing 84-Year-Old

LAPD West Bureau Homicide has arrested two suspects in connection with the fatal stabbing of an elderly man last week in the Hancock Park area, the police announced.

The incident occurred around 3:50 p.m. on June 11 in the 100 block of North Rossmore Avenue. Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Wilshire Division responded to a call reporting a stabbing and arrived to find the victim unresponsive with a severe laceration. Paramedics from the Los Angeles Fire Department pronounced the man dead at the scene.

The victim was later identified as Gary Nelson, 84, of Los Angeles.

Following an investigation, LAPD West Bureau Homicide detectives identified two suspects believed to be responsible for the killing. The FBI/LAPD Fugitive Task Force, along with assistance from the FBI’s Los Angeles office, L.A. County Probation, and the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, tracked the suspects to a residence in Palmdale.

With support from the LAPD Metropolitan Division SWAT team, both suspects were taken into custody without incident, and a weapon was recovered.

Rolando Guardado, 41, and Madeline Fresia Rivas, 45, both of Palmdale, were booked on suspicion of murder under California Penal Code 187. They are being held without bail. The case has been forwarded to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office for filing consideration.

Detectives believe the homicide may have been motivated by burglary and are working to determine any possible relationship between the suspects and the victim.

Anyone with information is urged to contact LAPD West Bureau Homicide at (213) 382-9470. After hours or on weekends, calls can be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247). Anonymous tips can be submitted through L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS (8477) or www.lacrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may also use the “P3 Tips” mobile app and select L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers as the local agency.

