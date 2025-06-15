Culver City ‘No Kings’ Protesters Rally Peacefully Against ICE Raids, Trump Policies

Demonstration Draws Large Crowd, Spans Several Blocks Without Police Presence

There was a large and peaceful protest in Culver City on Saturday, June 14, as residents demonstrated against the ICE raids and other policies of President Donald Trump at the ‘No Kings’ rally.

According to social media reports, there were no police at the rally, which stretched over several blocks near the city center. There is no official tally of the number of protesters, but the area was packed with residents, and the demo filled the street as well as the sidewalk.