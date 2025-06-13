Get Involved in Culver City’s Ballona Creek Beautification This Weekend

Volunteers Invited to for a Hands-on Environmental Restoration

Local organizations are calling on community members to lend a hand in cleaning and revitalizing Ballona Creek during a volunteer event scheduled for Saturday, June 14.

The beautification project, organized by Leadership Culver City in partnership with Ballona Creek Renaissance, will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. along the creek at Overland Avenue at 5000 Overland Avenue.

Volunteers will assist with collecting litter and removing invasive plant species along the creek path. Organizers recommend participants bring a reusable water bottle and wear closed-toed shoes. Children under the age of 14 must be accompanied by an adult.

The event aims to promote environmental stewardship and improve the local habitat for both residents and wildlife. All are welcome to participate and contribute to the ongoing effort to restore one of Culver City’s key ecological corridors.