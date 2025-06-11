June 11, 2025 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

The VA Enlists Federal HR Agency to Oversee Massive Layoff Planning

Photo: Official

Agreement With OPM Follows Proposed Cuts to More Than 80,000 Jobs

The U.S. Office of Personnel Management (OPM) has been contracted by the Department of Veterans Affairs to provide Human Resources support for the large-scale reduction in force (RIF) planned for later this year, citing the unprecedented scope of the cuts as the reason for the outsourcing of Human Resources support.

These cuts have been ordered even after the VA fired 1000 employees in February of this year and comes after veterans protested the projected cuts on D-Day 2025.

According to a contract reviewed by Government Executive, the VA will pay OPM $726,000 for layoff consulting services designed to ensure legal compliance throughout the RIF process. While the department has previously floated a target of cutting more than 80,000 positions, VA Secretary Doug Collins has since said that figure remains subject to revision.

The VA declined to comment on the agreement.

The move has drawn criticism from lawmakers, including Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn…, the top Democrat on the Senate Veterans Affairs Committee. He said the partnership with OPM reflects what he described as “a total lack of strategy and planning” on the part of VA leadership.

One senior VA official involved in the RIF planning told Government Executive that internal operations have been strained by a lack of clear guidance from the department’s top officials. According to the official, leadership has resisted documenting its goals or the reasoning behind the layoffs, opting instead to issue instructions verbally. While there is internal pressure to send layoff notices in June, the official said no formal confirmation of the RIF has been communicated in writing.

The proposed cuts are expected to primarily affect headquarters staff in Washington, D.C., and personnel at the Veterans Integrated Service Network (VISN) regional offices. Still, sources say the scale of the reductions could eventually impact staffing at individual health care facilities if the 80,000-employee target is maintained.

Secretary Collins has publicly emphasized that patient-facing roles will be protected and that only administrative and back-end positions will be affected. However, multiple VA employees have expressed skepticism, pointing out that clinical providers depend heavily on support staff to maintain services and workflow.

in News
Related Posts
Photo: Facebook
News, Real Estate

Local Representatives Jaqui Irwin, Brian Allen, and Horvath to Host Wildfire Preparedness Webinar

June 11, 2025

Read more
June 11, 2025

Virtual Wildfire Forum to Cover Readiness, Insurance, Public Safety Q&A Assemblymember Jacqui Irwin, State Senator Ben Allen, and Los Angeles...

Photo: LASD
News, Real Estate

Authorities Searching for Missing 12-Year-Old Girl Last Seen on Century Boulevard

June 11, 2025

Read more
June 11, 2025

Sheriff’s Department Seeks Tips in Disappearance of At-Risk Juvenile The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s...

Photo: U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement
News

Judge Denies Newsom’s Bid to Halt Military Expansion in L.A. Amid Immigration Raids

June 11, 2025

Read more
June 11, 2025

California’s Emergency TRO Blocked as Marines Await Domestic Use-of-Force Training  Efforts by California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Attorney General Rob...
News

Santa Monica ‘Pier 360’ Beach Festival Returns June 28–29 with Two Days of Surf, Sports, and SoCal Vibes

June 10, 2025

Read more
June 10, 2025

Free All-Ages Event Features Ocean Races, Skate Competitions, Roller Rink, Beer Garden, Live Music, Kids Activities, And More The Santa...

Photo: Official
News

LGBTQ Icon Mariah Hanson Says Goodbye to The Dinah After 34 Legendary Years

June 10, 2025

Read more
June 10, 2025

The Dinah’s Founder Mariah Hanson Takes Final Bow This Fall Mariah Hanson, the pioneering force behind The Dinah, the world’s...

Photo: Official
News

Mayor Dan O’Brien: Culver City Will Protect Immigrant Rights, Uphold Sanctuary Policies

June 10, 2025

Read more
June 10, 2025

Culver City Vows Continued Support for Immigrant Communities and Residents In the wake of heightened federal immigration activity across Los...

Photo: GoFund Me
News, Real Estate

ICE Detentions Confirmed in Culver City and Westchester Car Washes Amid Federal Raids

June 10, 2025

Read more
June 10, 2025

Families Say Loved Ones Taken Without Warning; Viral Video Shows Teen Screaming  While the focus has been on cities such...

Photo: Instagram
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Jason Momoa to Perform and Bartend at The Bungalow Santa Monica’s Night Market

June 9, 2025

Read more
June 9, 2025

Minecraft Star Returns to the Bungalow With Live Music, and Top L.A… Food Vendors Actor Jason Momoa will make his...
News

Newsom Sues Trump Over ‘Illegal’ Seizure of California National Guard

June 9, 2025

Read more
June 9, 2025

Lawsuit Accuses Trump of Power Grab as Trump Authorizes More Troops California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Attorney General Rob Bonta...

Photo: The Getty
News

Getty to Host Free Clinic for Fire Survivors Seeking to Restore Damaged Heirlooms

June 9, 2025

Read more
June 9, 2025

Conservation Experts Will Offer Assessments, Cleaning, and Preservation Help In response to the devastating January 2025 wildfires, a coalition of...

Photo: Birdie G’s
Dining, Food & Drink, News

James Beard Winner Sean Brock to Debut First L.A. Restaurant in West Hollywood This Summer

June 9, 2025

Read more
June 9, 2025

Acclaimed Southern Chef Brings Live-Fire Cooking and Appalachian Flavors to Restaurant Darling Acclaimed Southern chef Sean Brock will open his...
News

Los Angeles Targeted as Trump Deploys Troops, Launches Sweeping ICE Raids

June 9, 2025

Read more
June 9, 2025

Outrage in L.A. as Trump Bypasses State to Send Troops, Escalates Crackdown After a weekend filled with tear gas, rubber...

Photo: YouTube
Food & Drink, News

Egg Recall Expands as Salmonella Outbreak Sickens Dozens, Hospitalizes 21

June 9, 2025

Read more
June 9, 2025

Recalled Eggs Linked to Multistate Outbreak Causing 79 Illnesses August Egg Company has issued a recall for 1.7 million dozen...

Photo: Facebook
News

Culver City Police Clarify Role Amid Federal Immigration Enforcement Chaos

June 9, 2025

Read more
June 9, 2025

Department Reaffirms Sanctuary City Policies, Protection for Residents Amid reports of federal immigration enforcement activity in the Los Angeles area,...

Photo: Google Maps
News, Real Estate

Eight-Story Affordable Housing Project Planned for West Los Angeles

June 8, 2025

Read more
June 8, 2025

279 Income-Restricted Unit Building Proposed in Council District 5 Plans have been filed to replace a vacant commercial structure on...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR