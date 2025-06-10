Mayor Dan O’Brien: Culver City Will Protect Immigrant Rights, Uphold Sanctuary Policies

Culver City Vows Continued Support for Immigrant Communities and Residents

In the wake of heightened federal immigration activity across Los Angeles County, Culver City Mayor Dan O’Brien on Monday reaffirmed the city’s commitment to protecting the rights and dignity of all residents, regardless of immigration status.

“Culver City stands with every person who calls our community home,” O’Brien said in a public statement. “Immigrants are essential to the fabric of our city, and we remain deeply committed to safeguarding their rights.”

The mayor pointed to Culver City’s 2017 designation as a Sanctuary City, a resolution adopted by the City Council to formalize local protections for immigrant communities. That commitment, O’Brien emphasized, remains unchanged.

In alignment with state legislation, including the California Values Act (SB 54), the Culver City Police Department is prohibited from enforcing federal immigration laws or sharing personal information with immigration authorities. Officers also do not inquire about immigration status during calls for service.

“Our department’s focus is, and will always be, on ensuring public safety and delivering fair and respectful service to all who live in, work in, or visit Culver City,” the mayor said.

O’Brien stated that no resident should feel afraid to report a crime or access city services due to their immigration status.

“In Culver City, we believe every individual deserves to feel safe, seen, and supported,” he added.