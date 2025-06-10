June 11, 2025 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

LGBTQ Icon Mariah Hanson Says Goodbye to The Dinah After 34 Legendary Years

Photo: Official

The Dinah’s Founder Mariah Hanson Takes Final Bow This Fall

Mariah Hanson, the pioneering force behind The Dinah, the world’s largest and longest-running music festival for queer women and nonbinary people, announced she will step down after producing the 2025 edition, marking the end of a groundbreaking 34-year chapter in LGBTQ+ cultural history.

Hanson, who founded the festival in 1991, confirmed that the upcoming event, scheduled for September 24 through September 28 at the Riviera Resort in Palm Springs, will be her final production. She is currently in discussions with potential successors to take over the event and carry its legacy forward.

“If The Dinah has ever touched your heart, brought you joy, or helped you feel seen — I invite you to join me one last time as I close out my Dinah career and celebrate 34 years of unforgettable memories, community, and cultural impact,” says Hanson. “While my Dinah chapter is ending, the future is full of possibility in new hands. My hope is that this beloved torch is carried forward — so The Dinah can thrive for another 34 years and beyond.”

Originally conceived as a grassroots weekend event, The Dinah grew into a global destination for thousands of LGBTQ+ attendees, featuring pool parties, concerts, and performances by rising and iconic queer artists. The festival became known not only for its vibrant celebration of queer identity, but also as a launchpad for artists such as Lady Gaga, Lizzo, Katy Perry, Bebe Rexha, and Doechii—each booked by Hanson before achieving mainstream success.

The 2025 “Grand Finale” will feature a tribute to The Dinah’s cultural impact and include appearances by The L Word stars Kate Moennig and Leisha Hailey, who are scheduled to host a book signing for their new title, So Gay for Yo,u and appear at both the Saturday pool party and evening celebration. Their return marks a symbolic full-circle moment, as The L Word helped catapult The Dinah into international queer visibility.

A limited run of 150 books will be available on-site for purchase and signing. Moennig and Hailey will also walk the red carpet and participate in other special programming throughout the weekend, with more announcements to come.

“This final Dinah is my love letter to the community,” Hanson said. “It’s a celebration of everything we’ve built together and a send-off that honors our past while opening the door to what’s next.”

Though Hanson is stepping back, she emphasized that The Dinah’s mission—creating space for queer joy, visibility, and connection—must continue. She is actively seeking a new production team that shares her commitment to the event’s core values and is prepared to carry its legacy into the future.

“This last edition isn’t just an event,” Hanson said. “It’s the culmination of 34 spectacular years of joy, liberation, visibility, and love. Whether you’re coming for the first time or returning to relive the magic, this is your moment to be part of herstory.”

Tickets and full event details are available at www.thedinah.com. The entertainment lineup is expected to be announced in mid-June.

in News
Related Posts
Photo: Facebook
News, Real Estate

Local Representatives Jaqui Irwin, Brian Allen, and Horvath to Host Wildfire Preparedness Webinar

June 11, 2025

Read more
June 11, 2025

Virtual Wildfire Forum to Cover Readiness, Insurance, Public Safety Q&A Assemblymember Jacqui Irwin, State Senator Ben Allen, and Los Angeles...

Photo: LASD
News, Real Estate

Authorities Searching for Missing 12-Year-Old Girl Last Seen on Century Boulevard

June 11, 2025

Read more
June 11, 2025

Sheriff’s Department Seeks Tips in Disappearance of At-Risk Juvenile The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s...

Photo: U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement
News

Judge Denies Newsom’s Bid to Halt Military Expansion in L.A. Amid Immigration Raids

June 11, 2025

Read more
June 11, 2025

California’s Emergency TRO Blocked as Marines Await Domestic Use-of-Force Training  Efforts by California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Attorney General Rob...

Photo: Official
News

The VA Enlists Federal HR Agency to Oversee Massive Layoff Planning

June 11, 2025

Read more
June 11, 2025

Agreement With OPM Follows Proposed Cuts to More Than 80,000 Jobs The U.S. Office of Personnel Management (OPM) has been...
News

Santa Monica ‘Pier 360’ Beach Festival Returns June 28–29 with Two Days of Surf, Sports, and SoCal Vibes

June 10, 2025

Read more
June 10, 2025

Free All-Ages Event Features Ocean Races, Skate Competitions, Roller Rink, Beer Garden, Live Music, Kids Activities, And More The Santa...

Photo: Official
News

Mayor Dan O’Brien: Culver City Will Protect Immigrant Rights, Uphold Sanctuary Policies

June 10, 2025

Read more
June 10, 2025

Culver City Vows Continued Support for Immigrant Communities and Residents In the wake of heightened federal immigration activity across Los...

Photo: GoFund Me
News, Real Estate

ICE Detentions Confirmed in Culver City and Westchester Car Washes Amid Federal Raids

June 10, 2025

Read more
June 10, 2025

Families Say Loved Ones Taken Without Warning; Viral Video Shows Teen Screaming  While the focus has been on cities such...

Photo: Instagram
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Jason Momoa to Perform and Bartend at The Bungalow Santa Monica’s Night Market

June 9, 2025

Read more
June 9, 2025

Minecraft Star Returns to the Bungalow With Live Music, and Top L.A… Food Vendors Actor Jason Momoa will make his...
News

Newsom Sues Trump Over ‘Illegal’ Seizure of California National Guard

June 9, 2025

Read more
June 9, 2025

Lawsuit Accuses Trump of Power Grab as Trump Authorizes More Troops California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Attorney General Rob Bonta...

Photo: The Getty
News

Getty to Host Free Clinic for Fire Survivors Seeking to Restore Damaged Heirlooms

June 9, 2025

Read more
June 9, 2025

Conservation Experts Will Offer Assessments, Cleaning, and Preservation Help In response to the devastating January 2025 wildfires, a coalition of...

Photo: Birdie G’s
Dining, Food & Drink, News

James Beard Winner Sean Brock to Debut First L.A. Restaurant in West Hollywood This Summer

June 9, 2025

Read more
June 9, 2025

Acclaimed Southern Chef Brings Live-Fire Cooking and Appalachian Flavors to Restaurant Darling Acclaimed Southern chef Sean Brock will open his...
News

Los Angeles Targeted as Trump Deploys Troops, Launches Sweeping ICE Raids

June 9, 2025

Read more
June 9, 2025

Outrage in L.A. as Trump Bypasses State to Send Troops, Escalates Crackdown After a weekend filled with tear gas, rubber...

Photo: YouTube
Food & Drink, News

Egg Recall Expands as Salmonella Outbreak Sickens Dozens, Hospitalizes 21

June 9, 2025

Read more
June 9, 2025

Recalled Eggs Linked to Multistate Outbreak Causing 79 Illnesses August Egg Company has issued a recall for 1.7 million dozen...

Photo: Facebook
News

Culver City Police Clarify Role Amid Federal Immigration Enforcement Chaos

June 9, 2025

Read more
June 9, 2025

Department Reaffirms Sanctuary City Policies, Protection for Residents Amid reports of federal immigration enforcement activity in the Los Angeles area,...

Photo: Google Maps
News, Real Estate

Eight-Story Affordable Housing Project Planned for West Los Angeles

June 8, 2025

Read more
June 8, 2025

279 Income-Restricted Unit Building Proposed in Council District 5 Plans have been filed to replace a vacant commercial structure on...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR