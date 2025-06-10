LGBTQ Icon Mariah Hanson Says Goodbye to The Dinah After 34 Legendary Years

The Dinah’s Founder Mariah Hanson Takes Final Bow This Fall

Mariah Hanson, the pioneering force behind The Dinah, the world’s largest and longest-running music festival for queer women and nonbinary people, announced she will step down after producing the 2025 edition, marking the end of a groundbreaking 34-year chapter in LGBTQ+ cultural history.

Hanson, who founded the festival in 1991, confirmed that the upcoming event, scheduled for September 24 through September 28 at the Riviera Resort in Palm Springs, will be her final production. She is currently in discussions with potential successors to take over the event and carry its legacy forward.

“If The Dinah has ever touched your heart, brought you joy, or helped you feel seen — I invite you to join me one last time as I close out my Dinah career and celebrate 34 years of unforgettable memories, community, and cultural impact,” says Hanson. “While my Dinah chapter is ending, the future is full of possibility in new hands. My hope is that this beloved torch is carried forward — so The Dinah can thrive for another 34 years and beyond.”

Originally conceived as a grassroots weekend event, The Dinah grew into a global destination for thousands of LGBTQ+ attendees, featuring pool parties, concerts, and performances by rising and iconic queer artists. The festival became known not only for its vibrant celebration of queer identity, but also as a launchpad for artists such as Lady Gaga, Lizzo, Katy Perry, Bebe Rexha, and Doechii—each booked by Hanson before achieving mainstream success.

The 2025 “Grand Finale” will feature a tribute to The Dinah’s cultural impact and include appearances by The L Word stars Kate Moennig and Leisha Hailey, who are scheduled to host a book signing for their new title, So Gay for Yo,u and appear at both the Saturday pool party and evening celebration. Their return marks a symbolic full-circle moment, as The L Word helped catapult The Dinah into international queer visibility.

A limited run of 150 books will be available on-site for purchase and signing. Moennig and Hailey will also walk the red carpet and participate in other special programming throughout the weekend, with more announcements to come.

“This final Dinah is my love letter to the community,” Hanson said. “It’s a celebration of everything we’ve built together and a send-off that honors our past while opening the door to what’s next.”

Though Hanson is stepping back, she emphasized that The Dinah’s mission—creating space for queer joy, visibility, and connection—must continue. She is actively seeking a new production team that shares her commitment to the event’s core values and is prepared to carry its legacy into the future.

“This last edition isn’t just an event,” Hanson said. “It’s the culmination of 34 spectacular years of joy, liberation, visibility, and love. Whether you’re coming for the first time or returning to relive the magic, this is your moment to be part of herstory.”

Tickets and full event details are available at www.thedinah.com. The entertainment lineup is expected to be announced in mid-June.