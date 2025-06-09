June 10, 2025 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Los Angeles Targeted as Trump Deploys Troops, Launches Sweeping ICE Raids

Outrage in L.A. as Trump Bypasses State to Send Troops, Escalates Crackdown

After a weekend filled with tear gas, rubber bullets, and the first federalisation of the National Guard and deployment of Guard troops without the request of the state’s governor since 1965, state and local politicians are reacting to what they term as President Donald Trump’s overreach.

The last time a President did so was in 1965 when President Lyndon Johnson federalized and sent in National Guard troops to guard schools during segregation. 

In addition, Tom Homan, the director of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, threatened Governor Gavin Newsom and Mayor Karen Bass with arrest for “immigration interference.” Newsom responded by telling Homan to “Come get me, tough guy.”

Council District 11 Councilwoman Traci Park said, via emailed statement, “Raids at places where people are just trying to work or care for their families do not represent Los Angeles or our values. That’s why the LAPD does not participate in civil immigration raids like the ones we saw today across our city.

“These actions create fear at a moment when we need a commitment to decency, due process, and public trust.”

Governor Newsom also stated,” I have formally requested the Trump Administration rescind their unlawful deployment of troops in Los Angeles County and return them to my command. 

We didn’t have a problem until Trump got involved. This is a serious breach of state sovereignty — inflaming tensions while pulling resources from where they’re actually needed. Rescind the order. Return control to California.”

Congresswoman Sydney Kamalager-Dove said, “I am closely monitoring the ICE raids that are currently happening across Los Angeles, including at a Korean American-owned store in my district. LA has long been a safe haven for immigrants. Trump claims he’s targeting criminals, but he’s really just tearing families apart and destabilizing entire communities.”

U.S. Senator Alex Padilla (D-Calif.), Ranking Member of the Senate Judiciary Immigration Subcommittee, joined MSNBC’s “The Weekend: Primetime” to condemn the Trump Administration’s Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids across Los Angeles and President Trump’s ensuing unprecedented deployment of nearly 2,000 members of California’s National Guard to the region.

Senator Padilla slammed President Trump for manufacturing a cruel crisis to scapegoat immigrants and distract from Republicans’ harmful budget bill that will cut critical services that millions of Americans depend on to give tax cuts to the ultra-wealthy. He also blasted the Trump Administration for their hypocrisy in calling the largely peaceful Los Angeles protests an “insurrection,” as President Trump and Republicans refuse to use that word to describe the January 6th Capitol insurrection.

in News
Related Posts
Photo: Official
News

Mayor Dan O’Brien: Culver City Will Protect Immigrant Rights, Uphold Sanctuary Policies

June 10, 2025

Read more
June 10, 2025

Culver City Vows Continued Support for Immigrant Communities and Residents In the wake of heightened federal immigration activity across Los...

Photo: GoFund Me
News, Real Estate

ICE Detentions Confirmed in Culver City and Westchester Car Washes Amid Federal Raids

June 10, 2025

Read more
June 10, 2025

Families Say Loved Ones Taken Without Warning; Viral Video Shows Teen Screaming  While the focus has been on cities such...

Photo: Instagram
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Jason Momoa to Perform and Bartend at The Bungalow Santa Monica’s Night Market

June 9, 2025

Read more
June 9, 2025

Minecraft Star Returns to the Bungalow With Live Music, and Top L.A… Food Vendors Actor Jason Momoa will make his...
News

Newsom Sues Trump Over ‘Illegal’ Seizure of California National Guard

June 9, 2025

Read more
June 9, 2025

Lawsuit Accuses Trump of Power Grab as Trump Authorizes More Troops California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Attorney General Rob Bonta...

Photo: The Getty
News

Getty to Host Free Clinic for Fire Survivors Seeking to Restore Damaged Heirlooms

June 9, 2025

Read more
June 9, 2025

Conservation Experts Will Offer Assessments, Cleaning, and Preservation Help In response to the devastating January 2025 wildfires, a coalition of...

Photo: Birdie G’s
Dining, Food & Drink, News

James Beard Winner Sean Brock to Debut First L.A. Restaurant in West Hollywood This Summer

June 9, 2025

Read more
June 9, 2025

Acclaimed Southern Chef Brings Live-Fire Cooking and Appalachian Flavors to Restaurant Darling Acclaimed Southern chef Sean Brock will open his...

Photo: YouTube
Food & Drink, News

Egg Recall Expands as Salmonella Outbreak Sickens Dozens, Hospitalizes 21

June 9, 2025

Read more
June 9, 2025

Recalled Eggs Linked to Multistate Outbreak Causing 79 Illnesses August Egg Company has issued a recall for 1.7 million dozen...

Photo: Facebook
News

Culver City Police Clarify Role Amid Federal Immigration Enforcement Chaos

June 9, 2025

Read more
June 9, 2025

Department Reaffirms Sanctuary City Policies, Protection for Residents Amid reports of federal immigration enforcement activity in the Los Angeles area,...

Photo: Google Maps
News, Real Estate

Eight-Story Affordable Housing Project Planned for West Los Angeles

June 8, 2025

Read more
June 8, 2025

279 Income-Restricted Unit Building Proposed in Council District 5 Plans have been filed to replace a vacant commercial structure on...

Photo: Sotheby’s
News, Real Estate

Hollywood History for Sale: Brentwood Estate Once Rented by Audrey Hepburn Listed For Sale

June 8, 2025

Read more
June 8, 2025

Previously Owned by Another Star, it Offers a Rare Connection to Hollywood Legends The fantastic former residence of film icons...

Photo: Instagram
News

Reality Star Abby Lee Miller Sues Cedars-Sinai Over Catheter Left in Body After Surgery

June 5, 2025

Read more
June 5, 2025

Miller Is Seeking $1.5 Million in Damages, Claiming Doctors Failed to Remove a Catheter Abby Lee Miller, the former star...

Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Peacock Declares ‘BLSH*T Day’ with Free Burgers Across L.A. to Celebrate “Poker Face” Season 2

June 5, 2025

Read more
June 5, 2025

Streaming Platform Partners With 13 Burger Spots for One-Day Giveaway on June 7 To mark the return of its mystery...

Photo: Official
News

Culver City Braces for Road Closures During Nike After Dark Half Marathon June 7

June 5, 2025

Read more
June 5, 2025

Road Closures Announced for June 7 Nike Race Through Culver City Culver City residents and commuters should prepare for traffic...

Photo: LAPD
News

LAPD to Conduct DUI Checkpoint and Saturation Patrols Starting June 6

June 5, 2025

Read more
June 5, 2025

First-Time DUI Offenders Face Steep Penalties and Suspension of License The Los Angeles Police Department will conduct a DUI checkpoint...
News

Marina del Rey Sportfishing: A Great Day on the Water

June 5, 2025

Read more
June 5, 2025

Fishing is a pastime like no other, America’s Most Popular Outdoor Activity for Year in and Year out! You can...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR