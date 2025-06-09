Getty to Host Free Clinic for Fire Survivors Seeking to Restore Damaged Heirlooms

Conservation Experts Will Offer Assessments, Cleaning, and Preservation Help

In response to the devastating January 2025 wildfires, a coalition of local arts and conservation groups will host a free Fire Recovery Conservation Clinic on Saturday, June 14, at the Getty Center in West Los Angeles.

The event, running from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on the Getty’s Center Campus, is the third in a series of public recovery efforts aimed at helping Southern California residents salvage artworks and cherished personal items damaged by fire, smoke, and ash. Previous clinics were held at the Armory Center for the Arts in Pasadena and MOCA Geffen in downtown Los Angeles.

Organized in partnership with the Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture, Getty, and Art Recovery LA, the clinic will offer on-site services including professional condition assessments, soot and ash removal, and demonstrations of at-home cleaning and odor-remediation techniques. Conservation professionals will also create custom archival storage boxes to help preserve salvaged items.

Residents are invited to bring up to three small items or one larger object (no larger than 30 inches in its longest dimension). Acceptable items include photographs, albums, toys, textiles, ceramics, jewelry, stuffed animals, and other sentimental belongings that survived the fires.

Attendees must reserve a free ticket in advance, which will also serve as admission to the Getty Center. Parking will be validated at no charge for clinic participants. Directions and event details will be provided to registered guests. You can reserve your ticket here.

For questions or additional information, the clinic’s support line is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at (310) 440-7300.