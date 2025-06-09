Culver City Police Clarify Role Amid Federal Immigration Enforcement Chaos

Department Reaffirms Sanctuary City Policies, Protection for Residents

Amid reports of federal immigration enforcement activity in the Los Angeles area, the Culver City Police Department issued a statement Monday reassuring residents that it does not engage in deportation operations or immigration enforcement.

City officials emphasized that Culver City has been a sanctuary city since the adoption of Resolution No. 2017-R025 on March 27, 2017. That resolution affirms protections for all residents regardless of immigration status.

The department also underscored its compliance with California’s Values Act, also known as SB 54. Under this state law, local law enforcement agencies are barred from using resources to assist in federal immigration enforcement efforts, except under limited circumstances involving violent felonies or court orders.

“Culver City Police Department officers do not ask about immigration status when responding to service calls,” the department stated. “Our focus is on enforcing state and local laws and ensuring the safety of everyone who lives in, works in, or visits our community.”

The department further noted that its internal policies strictly prohibit sharing data with immigration authorities and participating in immigration-related investigations or actions.

Officials said the department remains committed to fostering trust and ensuring that fear related to immigration status does not prevent individuals from seeking help or reporting crime.

More information on department policies is available at www.culvercitypd.org.