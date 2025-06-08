Hollywood History for Sale: Brentwood Estate Once Rented by Audrey Hepburn Listed For Sale

Previously Owned by Another Star, it Offers a Rare Connection to Hollywood Legends

The fantastic former residence of film icons Audrey Hepburn and Deborah Kerr has hit the market for the first time in more than three decades. Priced at $10.895 million, the stately estate at 685 Elkins Road in Brentwood is steeped in Old Hollywood history and architectural charm.

Tucked behind gates in one of the Westside’s most exclusive neighborhoods, the 6,099-square-foot Georgian-style property sits on a 0.72-acre lot bordered by rose gardens, manicured hedges, and tree-lined paths. Built in 1939, the five-bedroom, six-and-a-half-bathroom home has undergone thoughtful updates while preserving its classic elegance.

A Southern-style lanai with a fireplace and built-in ceiling heaters spans the front of the house, offering a gracious outdoor entertaining space and access to a second-level balcony. Inside, the home opens to a formal foyer with soaring ceilings, a wood-paneled library, and a conservatory featuring green-and-white checkered floors, a built-in bar, and French doors.

Dining and kitchen spaces reflect a careful blend of tradition and modern utility, with a remodeled chef’s kitchen, adjacent guest wing, and updated laundry facilities replacing the original butler’s pantry and maid’s quarters.

Upstairs, the primary suite includes dual spa-style bathrooms and two custom dressing areas. Guest bedrooms feature en suite baths and views of the grounds. A large balcony extends from the upper level, providing a scenic vantage over the putting green and landscaped front lawn.

Additional features include a family room on the lower level, an oversized garage, and a secluded pool framed by mature landscaping. A unique sloped garden with winding trails descends below the pool area, offering a rare natural retreat within Brentwood’s urban setting.

Hepburn is believed to have rented the home in the late 1950s from Kerr, who owned it during that period. Hollywood photographer Sid Avery captured images of Hepburn at the residence with her then-husband, Mel Ferrer, in 1957.

The property’s listing is held by Jennifer Montague, Graham Larson, and Spencer Burmester of Sotheby’s International Realty