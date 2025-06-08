June 9, 2025 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Hollywood History for Sale: Brentwood Estate Once Rented by Audrey Hepburn Listed For Sale

Photo: Sotheby’s

Previously Owned by Another Star, it Offers a Rare Connection to Hollywood Legends

The fantastic former residence of film icons Audrey Hepburn and Deborah Kerr has hit the market for the first time in more than three decades. Priced at $10.895 million, the stately estate at 685 Elkins Road in Brentwood is steeped in Old Hollywood history and architectural charm.

Tucked behind gates in one of the Westside’s most exclusive neighborhoods, the 6,099-square-foot Georgian-style property sits on a 0.72-acre lot bordered by rose gardens, manicured hedges, and tree-lined paths. Built in 1939, the five-bedroom, six-and-a-half-bathroom home has undergone thoughtful updates while preserving its classic elegance.

A Southern-style lanai with a fireplace and built-in ceiling heaters spans the front of the house, offering a gracious outdoor entertaining space and access to a second-level balcony. Inside, the home opens to a formal foyer with soaring ceilings, a wood-paneled library, and a conservatory featuring green-and-white checkered floors, a built-in bar, and French doors.

Dining and kitchen spaces reflect a careful blend of tradition and modern utility, with a remodeled chef’s kitchen, adjacent guest wing, and updated laundry facilities replacing the original butler’s pantry and maid’s quarters.

Upstairs, the primary suite includes dual spa-style bathrooms and two custom dressing areas. Guest bedrooms feature en suite baths and views of the grounds. A large balcony extends from the upper level, providing a scenic vantage over the putting green and landscaped front lawn.

Additional features include a family room on the lower level, an oversized garage, and a secluded pool framed by mature landscaping. A unique sloped garden with winding trails descends below the pool area, offering a rare natural retreat within Brentwood’s urban setting.

Hepburn is believed to have rented the home in the late 1950s from Kerr, who owned it during that period. Hollywood photographer Sid Avery captured images of Hepburn at the residence with her then-husband, Mel Ferrer, in 1957.

The property’s listing is held by Jennifer Montague, Graham Larson, and Spencer Burmester of Sotheby’s International Realty

in News, Real Estate
Related Posts
Photo: Google Maps
News, Real Estate

Eight-Story Affordable Housing Project Planned for West Los Angeles

June 8, 2025

Read more
June 8, 2025

279 Income-Restricted Unit Building Proposed in Council District 5 Plans have been filed to replace a vacant commercial structure on...

Photo: Instagram
News

Reality Star Abby Lee Miller Sues Cedars-Sinai Over Catheter Left in Body After Surgery

June 5, 2025

Read more
June 5, 2025

Miller Is Seeking $1.5 Million in Damages, Claiming Doctors Failed to Remove a Catheter Abby Lee Miller, the former star...

Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Peacock Declares ‘BLSH*T Day’ with Free Burgers Across L.A. to Celebrate “Poker Face” Season 2

June 5, 2025

Read more
June 5, 2025

Streaming Platform Partners With 13 Burger Spots for One-Day Giveaway on June 7 To mark the return of its mystery...

Photo: Official
News

Culver City Braces for Road Closures During Nike After Dark Half Marathon June 7

June 5, 2025

Read more
June 5, 2025

Road Closures Announced for June 7 Nike Race Through Culver City Culver City residents and commuters should prepare for traffic...

Photo: LAPD
News

LAPD to Conduct DUI Checkpoint and Saturation Patrols Starting June 6

June 5, 2025

Read more
June 5, 2025

First-Time DUI Offenders Face Steep Penalties and Suspension of License The Los Angeles Police Department will conduct a DUI checkpoint...
News

Marina del Rey Sportfishing: A Great Day on the Water

June 5, 2025

Read more
June 5, 2025

Fishing is a pastime like no other, America’s Most Popular Outdoor Activity for Year in and Year out! You can...
News, Video

(Video) See How CO2 Laser Treatment Removes Wrinkles and Scars

June 5, 2025

Read more
June 5, 2025

To Book an Appointment, Go to Mirrormirrormedspa.com To Book an Appointment, Go to https://t.co/bRbXYRnypq pic.twitter.com/SrDuMY9K2Q — Westside Today (@WestsideLAToday) June...
Entertainment, film review, News

Film Review: Dangerous Animals

June 4, 2025

Read more
June 4, 2025

By Dolores Quintana There’s nothing quite like a good shark horror movie, especially since we are heading into summer. With...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Erewhon and LGBTQ Singer Kali Uchis Serve Summer Smoothie for a Good Cause

June 4, 2025

Read more
June 4, 2025

The Sincerely Smoothie Blends Passionfruit, Pitaya, and Malk Coconut Milk LGBTQ singer Kali Uchis has teamed up with Erewhon to...

Photo Credit: Caryl Chinn
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Levain Bakery and Wanderlust Creamery Team Up for a Sweet Cause This Saturday

June 4, 2025

Read more
June 4, 2025

Lily Rosenthal and Chef Mason Royal Host a Cookie & Ice Cream Celebration Larchmont’s Levain Bakery will host a community...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Vietnamese Street Food Pop-Up ‘Little C’ Returns to Crustacean for Limited Lunch Series

June 4, 2025

Read more
June 4, 2025

After a Sold-Out Debut, the Fan-Favorite Phở-Forward Concept Reopens  Following a sold-out debut, the Vietnamese street food concept “Little C”...

Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Fogo de Chão Unveils Fiery Off-Menu Cocktail, the Paper Flame

June 4, 2025

Read more
June 4, 2025

Tequila-Based Drink Features a Dramatic Tableside Presentation Fogo de Chão has unveiled its first-ever secret cocktail, the Paper Flame, an...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Marelle Launches ‘The Guest List’ With Renowned Chefs and Friends Alan Wong and Raphael Lunetta

June 4, 2025

Read more
June 4, 2025

Santa Monica’s New Chef Series Debuts With a Culinary Celebration of California and Hawaiian Flavors Marelle, a coastal dining destination...

Photo Credit: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Culver City’s Citizen Public Market Launches Summer Lineup of Food and Art

June 4, 2025

Read more
June 4, 2025

From Brats to Biryani: Citizen Public Market Unveils Fantastic New Flavors  Culver City’s Citizen Public Market is rolling out a...
News, Video

(Video) Some of the Damage Caused By Vandals at Malibu High School Overnight

June 4, 2025

Read more
June 4, 2025

40 to 50 people, who are suspected to be students or recent alumni, used eggs, flour, and markers to deface...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR