June 9, 2025 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Eight-Story Affordable Housing Project Planned for West Los Angeles

Photo: Google Maps

279 Income-Restricted Unit Building Proposed in Council District 5

Plans have been filed to replace a vacant commercial structure on Santa Monica Boulevard in West Los Angeles with a new affordable housing development from Southern California Affordable Housing Los Angeles (SCAH-LA) that was revealed by an application to the Los Angeles Department of City Planning.

Located at 10806 W. Santa Monica Boulevard, the proposed eight-story building would include 279 studio and one-bedroom apartments and provide 23 vehicle parking spaces. The project is designed to serve moderate-, low-, and very low-income residents, with only one unit reserved for an on-site manager, as reported by Urbanize Los Angeles.

Using Executive Directive 1 (ED1), the proposal qualifies for streamlined approvals and density bonus incentives, which allow for increased building size beyond current zoning limits. Architectural plans by Metropolis show a contemporary podium-style structure centered around a landscaped courtyard.

SCAH-LA has become a key player in affordable housing expansion on the Westside, with similar developments proposed in Westwood and Westchester’s Sepulveda corridor.

