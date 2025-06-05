Peacock Declares ‘BLSH*T Day’ with Free Burgers Across L.A. to Celebrate “Poker Face” Season 2

Streaming Platform Partners With 13 Burger Spots for One-Day Giveaway on June 7

To mark the return of its mystery series “Poker Face,” streaming platform Peacock is giving fans a taste of Charlie Cale’s world, literally.

On Saturday, June 7, Peacock will host a one-day promotional event dubbed “BLSH*T Day,” a cheeky tribute to the catchphrase often used by Natasha Lyonne’s character on the show. As part of the celebration, the streamer has partnered with 13 burger joints across Los Angeles to give away free meals from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Participants can claim a complimentary “BLSH*T Burger and a Side of Lies” at any of the following locations on a first-come, first-served basis:

Guests at Heavy Handed’s Studio City location will also have the chance to snap photos with a replica of Charlie’s vintage 1968 Plymouth Barracuda, along with other on-site surprises.

Each person is limited to one free order, with vegetarian options available. The offer is only redeemable in person and while supplies last; online orders will not be honored.

The event is part of Peacock’s For Your Consideration Emmy campaign for the second season of “Poker Face,” which follows Charlie Cale’s journey across the U.S. solving crimes with her uncanny lie-detecting abilities.