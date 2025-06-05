June 6, 2025 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Marina del Rey Sportfishing: A Great Day on the Water

Fishing is a pastime like no other, America’s Most Popular Outdoor Activity for Year in and Year out!

You can experience the nostalgia of that pastime in real time at Marina Del Rey Sportfishing — a fun, safe, family-friendly and affordable getaway on the waters near Marina del Rey, a seaside community west of Los Angeles, ten minutes north of LAX.

Whether you are a beginner or expert, Marina del Rey Sportfishing carries everything you need for a fishing trip on both public and private charters, designed for all ages and any level of fishing experience. 

“Partyboat Sportfishing is a traditional activity that’s been around in California for about 100 years, it’s something that families and parents can do with their kids. It’s Wholesome Outdoor Recreation in the Sun and Fresh air, get away from the phones and tablets, and enjoy some Quality Outdoor Time!” said Rick Oefinger, president of Marina del Rey Sportfishing. “Beginners, tourists, families, gals and couples as well as salty old timers, all are welcome!”

At different times throughout the day, Marina del Rey Sportfishing charters groups of friends and families on the water. Depending on the season, Halibut Ling cod, sculpin, white fish, sand bass, Bonito and Barracuda, red snapper and rock fish are some of the many catches that can be found under the sea. 

“We fish year-round, and there’s never a season that we don’t have something to target,” said Oefinger. “The hardest part of the whole trip is getting yourself here on time. Dress for any outdoor activity and get yourself here!”

Marina del Rey Sportfishing hosts six fleets for anglers to explore:

  • New Del Mar, a 75-foot aluminum hull sportfishing vessel, is open for two half day trips per day, one in the morning and one in the afternoon. The vessel features a full service galley with ice cold beer and one of the best cheeseburgers you’ll find on the Pacific waters.
  • Spitfire is a big quick 65’ custom built ¾  day boat, with state of the art fish finding electronics and large bait capacity. Available daily from 6:30 a.m. until 3 p.m., the comfortable galley serves hot and cold meals with beverages. 
  • Betty O, the matriarch of the fleet, specializes in ¾ day trips for rock cod and bottom fishing daily from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. 
  • Private charters are available for groups up to 25 on Tortuga & Tourist and on the six passenger Free Spirit. These are purpose built for SoCal Style Sportfishing, and all feature large live bait capacities, open walkaround decks, seating in and out, hot and cold running water, electricity and of course all their boats are USCG Inspected, Licensed and Equipped, carrying everything you need for a private, fun-filled sportfishing adventure. 
  • Mona Lisa is Marina del Rey’s own bait company, ensuring that private boaters and the entire fleet has all the live bait they could need. The bait dock offers walk up live bait sales, private boater live bait sales, and frozen squid and anchovies. 

The fish you catch are yours to do with as you please — take home for supper or catch and release. Fish responsibly, take only what you need! 

All boats carry California One-Day Fishing Licenses aboard for anyone over the age of 15 who needs a license. 

Tickets can be purchased online at www.mdrsf.com ranging from $45-85 per ticket depending on the trip. All tickets include bait, and all trips depart Dock 52. Using maps, search “Dock 52 Fiji Way” for easy directions. 

For more information, visit mdrsf.com or call 310-822-3625 (310-822-DOCK).

in News
Related Posts
Photo: Instagram
News

Reality Star Abby Lee Miller Sues Cedars-Sinai Over Catheter Left in Body After Surgery

June 5, 2025

Read more
June 5, 2025

Miller Is Seeking $1.5 Million in Damages, Claiming Doctors Failed to Remove a Catheter Abby Lee Miller, the former star...

Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Peacock Declares ‘BLSH*T Day’ with Free Burgers Across L.A. to Celebrate “Poker Face” Season 2

June 5, 2025

Read more
June 5, 2025

Streaming Platform Partners With 13 Burger Spots for One-Day Giveaway on June 7 To mark the return of its mystery...

Photo: Official
News

Culver City Braces for Road Closures During Nike After Dark Half Marathon June 7

June 5, 2025

Read more
June 5, 2025

Road Closures Announced for June 7 Nike Race Through Culver City Culver City residents and commuters should prepare for traffic...

Photo: LAPD
News

LAPD to Conduct DUI Checkpoint and Saturation Patrols Starting June 6

June 5, 2025

Read more
June 5, 2025

First-Time DUI Offenders Face Steep Penalties and Suspension of License The Los Angeles Police Department will conduct a DUI checkpoint...
News, Video

(Video) See How CO2 Laser Treatment Removes Wrinkles and Scars

June 5, 2025

Read more
June 5, 2025

To Book an Appointment, Go to Mirrormirrormedspa.com To Book an Appointment, Go to https://t.co/bRbXYRnypq pic.twitter.com/SrDuMY9K2Q — Westside Today (@WestsideLAToday) June...
Entertainment, film review, News

Film Review: Dangerous Animals

June 4, 2025

Read more
June 4, 2025

By Dolores Quintana There’s nothing quite like a good shark horror movie, especially since we are heading into summer. With...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Erewhon and LGBTQ Singer Kali Uchis Serve Summer Smoothie for a Good Cause

June 4, 2025

Read more
June 4, 2025

The Sincerely Smoothie Blends Passionfruit, Pitaya, and Malk Coconut Milk LGBTQ singer Kali Uchis has teamed up with Erewhon to...

Photo Credit: Caryl Chinn
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Levain Bakery and Wanderlust Creamery Team Up for a Sweet Cause This Saturday

June 4, 2025

Read more
June 4, 2025

Lily Rosenthal and Chef Mason Royal Host a Cookie & Ice Cream Celebration Larchmont’s Levain Bakery will host a community...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Vietnamese Street Food Pop-Up ‘Little C’ Returns to Crustacean for Limited Lunch Series

June 4, 2025

Read more
June 4, 2025

After a Sold-Out Debut, the Fan-Favorite Phở-Forward Concept Reopens  Following a sold-out debut, the Vietnamese street food concept “Little C”...

Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Fogo de Chão Unveils Fiery Off-Menu Cocktail, the Paper Flame

June 4, 2025

Read more
June 4, 2025

Tequila-Based Drink Features a Dramatic Tableside Presentation Fogo de Chão has unveiled its first-ever secret cocktail, the Paper Flame, an...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Marelle Launches ‘The Guest List’ With Renowned Chefs and Friends Alan Wong and Raphael Lunetta

June 4, 2025

Read more
June 4, 2025

Santa Monica’s New Chef Series Debuts With a Culinary Celebration of California and Hawaiian Flavors Marelle, a coastal dining destination...

Photo Credit: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Culver City’s Citizen Public Market Launches Summer Lineup of Food and Art

June 4, 2025

Read more
June 4, 2025

From Brats to Biryani: Citizen Public Market Unveils Fantastic New Flavors  Culver City’s Citizen Public Market is rolling out a...
News, Video

(Video) Some of the Damage Caused By Vandals at Malibu High School Overnight

June 4, 2025

Read more
June 4, 2025

40 to 50 people, who are suspected to be students or recent alumni, used eggs, flour, and markers to deface...
News

Biggest Night of the Year: Don’t Miss GMCLA’s ‘Dancing Queens’

June 3, 2025

Read more
June 3, 2025

Culminating its 46th season, the Gay Men’s Chorus of Los Angeles will grace the crowd with Dancing Queens, celebrating iconic...
Entertainment, Film, News

Pluto TV and Oscar-Winning Director Sean Baker Team Up to Host Free Weekend Screenings

June 3, 2025

Read more
June 3, 2025

Popcorn Challenge Interactive Event Set for Westfield Century City Mall  The historic Gardena Cinema, one of the last single-screen, family-operated...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR