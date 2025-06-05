LAPD to Conduct DUI Checkpoint and Saturation Patrols Starting June 6

First-Time DUI Offenders Face Steep Penalties and Suspension of License

The Los Angeles Police Department will conduct a DUI checkpoint and a saturation patrol in early June as part of its ongoing efforts to reduce impaired driving on city roads.

A sobriety checkpoint is scheduled for Friday, June 6, from 6:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. at the intersection of Venice Boulevard and Ocean Avenue. In addition, officers will deploy a DUI saturation patrol in the Olympic Area on Monday, June 9, from 3:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Officials noted that checkpoint locations are selected based on collision and arrest data related to impaired driving, and may be modified or canceled without notice. The goal, according to LAPD, is to deter dangerous driving behaviors and raise public awareness about the risks of driving under the influence.

Authorities emphasized that impairment is not limited to alcohol consumption. Certain prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, and marijuanA, whether used recreationally or medicinally, can also impair a driver’s ability and result in a DUI arrest.

Drivers convicted of a first-time DUI offense typically face a financial burden of approximately $13,500 in fines and legal penalties, in addition to a suspended driver’s license.

The LAPD’s enforcement activities are supported by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through funding provided by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.