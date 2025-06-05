June 6, 2025 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Culver City Braces for Road Closures During Nike After Dark Half Marathon June 7

Photo: Official

Road Closures Announced for June 7 Nike Race Through Culver City

Culver City residents and commuters should prepare for traffic disruptions on Saturday, June 7, 2025, as the Nike After Dark Los Angeles Half Marathon passes through part of the city. The 13.1-mile evening race is expected to prompt temporary road closures and detours in the area.

The race course enters Culver City at Green Valley Circle and continues west on Centinela Avenue. Runners will proceed into the city of Los Angeles at Mesmer Avenue, make their way to Bluff Creek Drive, then reverse course toward the finish line at SoFi Stadium.

To accommodate the event, Centinela Avenue will be closed to vehicle traffic beginning at 4:30 p.m. Northbound and southbound lanes of Sepulveda Boulevard at Centinela Avenue will remain open until 6:00 p.m., after which full closures will be enforced.

Motorists should anticipate delays and are encouraged to use alternate thoroughfares, including the 405 Freeway and Lincoln Boulevard. Detour signage will be placed at key intersections, including Sepulveda and Slauson and Sepulveda and Jefferson.

City officials expect impacted roads to reopen by approximately 10:00 p.m., once race activity concludes and cleanup is complete.

