Vietnamese Street Food Pop-Up ‘Little C’ Returns to Crustacean for Limited Lunch Series

After a Sold-Out Debut, the Fan-Favorite Phở-Forward Concept Reopens

Following a sold-out debut, the Vietnamese street food concept “Little C” will return to Crustacean Beverly Hills for a limited run from June 10 to 15, the restaurant announced.

Crustacean Beverly Hills is helmed by Executive Chef Helene An and the An family, and reservations open on Friday, June 6 at 5:00 p.m. through the restaurant’s website at crustaceanbh.com/little-c.

The pop-up experience will be offered exclusively during lunch hours and will showcase a bold, modern take on traditional Vietnamese fare, with a focus on phở and other street-inspired dishes. Crustacean, known for its upscale Vietnamese-Californian cuisine, first launched Little C earlier this year to overwhelming demand.

The first version of the pop-up had three different varieties of phở at a bar with all the trimmings, like fresh herbs, an assemble-it-yourself roasted duck roll, crispy Banh Hoi wrapped tiger prawns, calamari muc noung, all with amazing sauces and delicious layers of flavor.

The boozy drinks were every bit as special, with a lime Soda Chan inspired by street vendors in Hanoi with Song Cai Floral Gin, Yuzu, and Lime Oleo, and Mint, Cafe Co Ba, served in a hollowed out young coconut, with cold brew Vietnamese coffee, Hoku Vodka, and coconut milk.

The restaurant is offering reservations in advance for the first 40 parties to accommodate the high interest. After those slots are filled, seating will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.