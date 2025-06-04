June 5, 2025 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Vietnamese Street Food Pop-Up ‘Little C’ Returns to Crustacean for Limited Lunch Series

After a Sold-Out Debut, the Fan-Favorite Phở-Forward Concept Reopens 

Following a sold-out debut, the Vietnamese street food concept “Little C” will return to Crustacean Beverly Hills for a limited run from June 10 to 15, the restaurant announced.

Crustacean Beverly Hills is helmed by Executive Chef Helene An and the An family, and reservations open on Friday, June 6 at 5:00 p.m. through the restaurant’s website at crustaceanbh.com/little-c.

The pop-up experience will be offered exclusively during lunch hours and will showcase a bold, modern take on traditional Vietnamese fare, with a focus on phở and other street-inspired dishes. Crustacean, known for its upscale Vietnamese-Californian cuisine, first launched Little C earlier this year to overwhelming demand.

The first version of the pop-up had three different varieties of phở at a bar with all the trimmings, like fresh herbs, an assemble-it-yourself roasted duck roll, crispy Banh Hoi wrapped tiger prawns, calamari muc noung, all with amazing sauces and delicious layers of flavor. 

The boozy drinks were every bit as special, with a lime Soda Chan inspired by street vendors in Hanoi with Song Cai Floral Gin, Yuzu, and Lime Oleo, and Mint, Cafe Co Ba, served in a hollowed out young coconut, with cold brew Vietnamese coffee, Hoku Vodka, and coconut milk. 

The restaurant is offering reservations in advance for the first 40 parties to accommodate the high interest. After those slots are filled, seating will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

(Video) See How CO2 Laser Treatment Removes Wrinkles and Scars

June 5, 2025

June 5, 2025

To Book an Appointment, Go to Mirrormirrormedspa.com To Book an Appointment, Go to https://t.co/bRbXYRnypq pic.twitter.com/SrDuMY9K2Q — Westside Today (@WestsideLAToday) June...
Film Review: Dangerous Animals

June 4, 2025

June 4, 2025

By Dolores Quintana There’s nothing quite like a good shark horror movie, especially since we are heading into summer. With...
Erewhon and LGBTQ Singer Kali Uchis Serve Summer Smoothie for a Good Cause

June 4, 2025

June 4, 2025

The Sincerely Smoothie Blends Passionfruit, Pitaya, and Malk Coconut Milk LGBTQ singer Kali Uchis has teamed up with Erewhon to...

Photo Credit: Caryl Chinn
Levain Bakery and Wanderlust Creamery Team Up for a Sweet Cause This Saturday

June 4, 2025

June 4, 2025

Lily Rosenthal and Chef Mason Royal Host a Cookie & Ice Cream Celebration Larchmont’s Levain Bakery will host a community...

Photo: Official
Fogo de Chão Unveils Fiery Off-Menu Cocktail, the Paper Flame

June 4, 2025

June 4, 2025

Tequila-Based Drink Features a Dramatic Tableside Presentation Fogo de Chão has unveiled its first-ever secret cocktail, the Paper Flame, an...
Marelle Launches ‘The Guest List’ With Renowned Chefs and Friends Alan Wong and Raphael Lunetta

June 4, 2025

June 4, 2025

Santa Monica’s New Chef Series Debuts With a Culinary Celebration of California and Hawaiian Flavors Marelle, a coastal dining destination...

Photo Credit: Official
Culver City’s Citizen Public Market Launches Summer Lineup of Food and Art

June 4, 2025

June 4, 2025

From Brats to Biryani: Citizen Public Market Unveils Fantastic New Flavors  Culver City’s Citizen Public Market is rolling out a...
(Video) Some of the Damage Caused By Vandals at Malibu High School Overnight

June 4, 2025

June 4, 2025

40 to 50 people, who are suspected to be students or recent alumni, used eggs, flour, and markers to deface...
Biggest Night of the Year: Don’t Miss GMCLA’s ‘Dancing Queens’

June 3, 2025

June 3, 2025

Culminating its 46th season, the Gay Men’s Chorus of Los Angeles will grace the crowd with Dancing Queens, celebrating iconic...
Pluto TV and Oscar-Winning Director Sean Baker Team Up to Host Free Weekend Screenings

June 3, 2025

June 3, 2025

Popcorn Challenge Interactive Event Set for Westfield Century City Mall  The historic Gardena Cinema, one of the last single-screen, family-operated...

Photo: YouTube
Former ‘Real Housewives’ Husband Sentenced to Over 7 Years for $15 Million Client Fraud 

June 3, 2025

June 3, 2025

Federal Judge Rejects Plea for Medical Placement, Orders Restitution and Prison Time Disgraced former attorney Tom Girardi was sentenced Tuesday...

Photo: Citizen
Carjacking Suspect Arrested After Police Chase Ends in Crash in Inglewood

June 3, 2025

June 3, 2025

Suspect Was Wanted for an Armed 2023 Carjacking in Culver City Wanted on multiple felony charges stemming from a 2023...

Photo: Official
Malibu High Targeted in Overnight Vandalism Spree; Investigation Underway

June 3, 2025

June 3, 2025

Destruction on Campus Prompts Sheriff’s Probe; Students May Face Charges Vandals caused extensive damage to the school property of Malibu...
A Season of Gratitude: After One Year in Business, Urban Jungle Continues Making its Mark

June 2, 2025

June 2, 2025

Over the last year, Urban Jungle, an indoor and tropical plants nursery, has continued its mission to cultivate a place...
The soul’s greatest hits

June 2, 2025

June 2, 2025

From ‘Ave Maria’ to ‘Hallelujah Chorus’ and ‘Ode to Joy,” a Santa Monica concert raising funds to help fire victims...

