Marelle Launches ‘The Guest List’ With Renowned Chefs and Friends Alan Wong and Raphael Lunetta

Santa Monica’s New Chef Series Debuts With a Culinary Celebration of California and Hawaiian Flavors

Marelle, a coastal dining destination in Santa Monica, will debut its new chef collaboration series, The Guest List, with a four-day culinary event led by legendary chefs Alan Wong and Raphael Lunetta.

Launching June 5 through June 8, the inaugural installment celebrates nearly three decades of friendship between the two chefs. Guests will enjoy a series of exclusive events, including a five-course Chef’s Table Dinner on June 5 and specialty à la carte dinners on June 6–7. Brunch specials round out the weekend with signature dishes that blend Wong’s Hawaiian Regional Cuisine with Lunetta’s vibrant California-inspired fare.

Highlights from the menu include Hawaiian Ahi Poke, Steamed Onaga, Twice-Cooked Kalbi Short Ribs, and Coconut Pineapple Rum Cheesecake. Reservations are recommended, with limited seating available for each event.

Chef Lunetta, a Santa Monica native and longtime fixture of the local culinary scene, said the series reflects a spirit of collaboration and shared cultural values. Wong, known for pioneering Hawaii’s farm-to-table movement, brings his signature hospitality and refined approach to the partnership.

Marelle opened in 2024 just steps from the beach on Ocean Avenue. It offers indoor and outdoor seating and is the latest project from Lunetta, whose previous ventures include JiRaffe and Lunetta All Day.

With a career spanning more than 30 years, Chef Alan Wong has earned a place among the most influential culinary figures in American gastronomy, helping to define modern Hawaiian cuisine through innovation, mentorship, and a deep commitment to local agriculture.

Widely credited as a founding force behind Hawaii Regional Cuisine, Wong rose to national prominence with the 1995 opening of Alan Wong’s Honolulu, a restaurant that quickly received critical acclaim. The venue was nominated for Best New Restaurant by the James Beard Foundation and was later named one of “America’s Best 50 Restaurants” by Gourmet magazine. It also received multiple accolades as Hawaii’s top dining destination.

Throughout his career, Wong has received honors from Bon Appétit, Food & Wine, StarChefs, and the American Culinary Federation, which inducted him into its Culinary Hall of Fame in 2013.

The Guest List is expected to become an ongoing program, spotlighting global culinary leaders while fostering connection and innovation in Santa Monica’s dining community.

Reservations can be made through OpenTable.