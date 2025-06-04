Levain Bakery and Wanderlust Creamery Team Up for a Sweet Cause This Saturday

Lily Rosenthal and Chef Mason Royal Host a Cookie & Ice Cream Celebration

Larchmont’s Levain Bakery will host a community ice cream social on Saturday, June 7, featuring a cookie and ice cream collaboration benefiting Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to fighting childhood cancer and advocating for better treatments and cures.

The event runs from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. and will showcase a limited-edition pairing from Levain Bakery and Wanderlust Creamery, specially selected by actress Lily Rosenthal and Chef Mason Royal, who are set to marry later this year. The couple, who live in Larchmont, will be on hand to greet guests and highlight the theme of “perfect pairings” while raising awareness and support for pediatric cancer research.

Lily’s

Caramel Coconut Chocolate Chip Cookie With Ube Malted Crunch

Mason’s

Dark Chocolate Chocolate Chip Cookie With Mascarpone Vanilla

Attendees will have the opportunity to sample the collaborative treat, meet the hosts, and find out more about Alex’s Lemonade Stand. Organizers hope the gathering will draw neighbors and sweet-toothed supporters alike for an afternoon of indulgence and philanthropy.

Levain’s À la Mode treat is so delicious, especially with the coconut caramel chocolate chip cookie. It’s a wonderful treat just in time for summer.

The event is free and open to the public, with all proceeds from pairing sales and donations directed to the foundation’s national mission. Levain Bakery is located at 227 N. Larchmont Blvd., Los Angeles.