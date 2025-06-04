Fogo de Chão Unveils Fiery Off-Menu Cocktail, the Paper Flame

Tequila-Based Drink Features a Dramatic Tableside Presentation

Fogo de Chão has unveiled its first-ever secret cocktail, the Paper Flame, an off-menu specialty available until June 16. Available for a limited time, the visually striking drink debuted during the nationwide Tomahawk & Tequila Bar event hosted by the Brazilian steakhouse chain.

The restaurant has three locations on the Westside in Beverly Hills, El Segundo, and the newly opened Santa Monica restaurant by the sea.

The Paper Flame is crafted with a base of blanco tequila, Aperol, and banana liqueur, blended with pineapple and citrus for a bright, tropical flavor profile. Inspired by the popular Paper Plane cocktail, Fogo’s version delivers a nuanced balance of sweetness and bitterness, enhanced by the creamy texture of the banana liqueur.

In addition to its vibrant flavor, the cocktail delivers a theatrical tableside presentation. Each Paper Flame is garnished with lemon zest and a strip of flash paper, which is ignited by the server for a signature flame effect that enhances the drink’s visual and sensory appeal.

Served exclusively off-menu, the Paper Flame is intended as a limited-time offering designed to elevate the guest experience with both flavor and showmanship. Its debut signals Fogo de Chão’s continued investment in creative mixology that complements its well-known churrasco dining style.