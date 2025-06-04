Erewhon and LGBTQ Singer Kali Uchis Serve Summer Smoothie for a Good Cause

The Sincerely Smoothie Blends Passionfruit, Pitaya, and Malk Coconut Milk

LGBTQ singer Kali Uchis has teamed up with Erewhon to debut the latest limited-edition smoothie, now available through June 22 at the upscale grocery chain’s tonic bars. It is fitting that Erewhon has partnered with a queer artist for Pride Month.

Named the Sincerely, Smoothie, the $23 offering blends tropical and organic ingredients, including passionfruit (Maracuyá), strawberry, mango, and pitaya, into a vibrant, fruit-forward beverage. The recipe features Malk’s new Coconut Milk, which is free of gums, oils, and artificial fillers and is very tasty.

The smoothie is part of Erewhon’s ongoing series of celebrity collaborations and includes a charitable component. A portion of sales will be donated to Every Mother Counts, a nonprofit focused on equitable and accessible maternal healthcare worldwide.

Uchis is the latest star to join Erewhon’s influencer-driven smoothie lineup at their locations in Culver City, Beverly Hills, Santa Monica, Venice, and in the Fairfax District at the Grove. The offering is available for a limited time at all Erewhon locations with tonic bars.