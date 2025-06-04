Culver City’s Citizen Public Market Launches Summer Lineup of Food and Art

From Brats to Biryani: Citizen Public Market Unveils Fantastic New Flavors

Culver City’s Citizen Public Market is rolling out a trio of culinary and cultural offerings in June, including the debut of a burger-and-bratwurst kitchen, a limited-run AfriCali pop-up, and a rooftop ceramics exhibit to refresh the food hall’s offerings.

Boho Burgers & Brats opens Wednesday, June 4, bringing a Southern California twist to traditional German biergarten fare. The menu features California-style smash burgers, beer-braised bratwurst, Bavarian pretzels, and a rotating tap list of German and local craft beers, along with natural wine and soft drinks. Operating hours are Wednesdays and Thursdays from noon to 10 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays from noon to 11:00 p.m., and Sundays from noon to 8:00 p.m.

Jikoni, the AfriCali pop-up from chef and author Kiano Moju, will run June 4–29. Moju, whose cookbook AfriCali was recently named one of the best of 2024 by The New York Times, Bon Appétit, and the Los Angeles Times, brings a bold blend of African and California flavors to life. Dishes will include Swahili short rib biryani, shrimp jollof arancini, maize and greens, lamb suya, and the signature karkara pie. Jikoni will operate Wednesday through Sunday from noon to 9:00 p.m.

On Saturday, June 7, Citizen Public Market will host a Pottery Show and Sale on its rooftop from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. The event will spotlight handcrafted work from eight emerging Los Angeles-based ceramicists. Admission is free and open to the public.

Citizen Public Market is located at 9355 Culver Blvd., Culver City.