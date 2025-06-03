Carjacking Suspect Arrested After Police Chase Ends in Crash in Inglewood

Suspect Was Wanted for an Armed 2023 Carjacking in Culver City

Wanted on multiple felony charges stemming from a 2023 armed carjacking in Culver City, 24-year-old Aaron Flenoy was taken into custody Tuesday morning following a short police pursuit that ended in a collision.

Flenoy, a resident of Inglewood, had been identified by Culver City police as a suspect in an August 3 incident involving a handgun in the 5300 block of Sepulveda Boulevard. At the time, he was on active parole for robbery and had a history of violent felony convictions.

After presenting the case to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, prosecutors filed charges including carjacking, two counts of assault with a semi-automatic firearm, and being a felon in possession of a firearm. A warrant was issued with bail set at $5.7 million.

Officers located Flenoy around 10:04 a.m. Tuesday. The police attempted a traffic stop in Inglewood. Police said Flenoy fled, prompting a pursuit that lasted about two minutes and ended when he allegedly ran a red light at Centinela and La Brea avenues, colliding with another vehicle at approximately 10:06 a.m.

Inside the suspect’s vehicle were two children, ages 5 and 9, and an adult woman. Both Flenoy and the woman suffered minor injuries. The children were taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation. The other motorist was not injured, officials said.

Flenoy was booked for the outstanding carjacking warrant and faces additional charges of felony evading resulting in injury and felony child endangerment. The woman, identified as 20-year-old Timberline Davenport of Inglewood, was arrested on multiple outstanding warrants and also faces a child endangerment charge.

The California Highway Patrol is conducting the crash investigation.