Massive Fire Engulfs Auto Shop, Shuts Down 10 Freeway Eastbound Lanes

Explosions, Thick Smoke, and Downed Power Lines Disrupt Traffic in Palms

A fast-moving fire broke out Sunday behind a commercial structure near the 10 Freeway, prompting a full response from the Los Angeles Fire Department and forcing the closure of eastbound lanes due to heavy smoke and emergency activity.

Fire crews arrived at the scene to find an outbuilding — estimated at 50 by 100 feet — engulfed in flames. The blaze quickly extended into adjacent brush along the freeway, producing thick smoke that severely limited visibility for drivers. An explosion occurred near the structure during the firefight, though its cause remains under investigation. Authorities suspect it may be related to burning vehicles inside the auto shop, possibly involving magnesium components.

Power lines near the building were knocked down amid the flames, though no injuries were reported. Firefighters launched an initial offensive strategy but soon shifted to a defensive attack to contain the spread. Crews from Culver City Fire Department joined the effort with a full structure fire response.

In total, 84 Los Angeles firefighters, along with two engines from Culver City, managed to contain and fully extinguish the fire within 43 minutes. The Los Angeles Department of Public Works was notified of the arcing wires and assisted at the scene.

Officials shut down eastbound lanes of the 10 Freeway for several hours due to the hazardous conditions. Fire personnel remained on-site for extended overhaul and mop-up operations.