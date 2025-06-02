LAPD Increases Security at Jewish Sites Following Colorado Flamethrower Attack

Officials Ramp Up Patrols and Plan Emergency Response as Shavuot Concludes.

Security outside Jewish institutions in Los Angeles has been increased following a violent attack in Boulder, Colorado, where a man reportedly used a makeshift flamethrower to hurl a burning device into a group gathered for a Jewish demonstration.

Eight people were injured in the Sunday incident, which occurred at an outdoor mall. Witnesses described the victims as older adults, some of whom struggled to escape the fire.

In response, both the Los Angeles Police Department and private security firms are deploying additional patrols near synagogues and other sites tied to Jewish observance, particularly as the holiday of Shavuot concludes Tuesday evening.

Guards were seen at Adas Torah Synagogue and other shuls and synagogues in the Pico Robertson area.

Mayor Karen Bass issued a statement Monday calling the Boulder assault “especially brutal,” and announced she would convene a city meeting after the holiday to review safety measures.

“This is a moment that demands action and accountability,” Bass said. “We’re closely monitoring developments and increasing visibility around sensitive locations.”

Officials have not identified any threats in Los Angeles but say precautionary steps are being taken citywide.