Criterion Mobile Closet Arrives in L.A. for Two-Day Stop at Santa Monica’s Aero Theatre

More Than 1,000 Classic Titles June 6–7 During American Cinematheque’s Bleak Week

Following its successful appearances at SXSW and Vidiots Theater earlier this year, the Criterion Collection’s Mobile Closet is heading back to Los Angeles next month, bringing a curated cinematic experience to Southern California cinema fans.

The event, hosted in partnership with the American Cinematheque, will be held June 6–7 outside the Aero Theatre at 1328 Montana Avenue in Santa Monica. The Mobile Closet will coincide with the Cinematheque’s Bleak Week: Cinema of Despair film festival and will operate from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on both days.

Described by Criterion as possibly “the most cinephilic square footage on the planet,” the Closet features more than 1,000 in-print titles from the Criterion Collection, including box sets and selections from its Eclipse and Janus Contemporaries lines.

First launched as an internal video series, where filmmakers and artists browse and discuss their favorite films, the Criterion Closet became a public attraction in 2023. Los Angeles marks the fourth stop on its nationwide tour.

The Mobile Closet will be open to the public on a first-come, first-served basis, with no reservations or tickets required. Attendees are encouraged to form groups of up to five for each three-minute session in the Closet.

Visitors will receive a Criterion tote bag and a printed guide to the Collection, while supplies last. The guide indexes the entire film lineup by spine number, mirroring the physical organization of the Closet.

Participants are invited to discuss their film selections on camera, though there’s no requirement to appear on video. Staff will be on hand to assist with selections, and a wall mount will be available for those who wish to record their experience using personal devices.

Guests may purchase up to three titles with a 40 percent discount, a special promotion celebrating Criterion’s 40th anniversary. Limited merchandise may also be available for sale. Purchases must be made with a credit card.

At the end of each session, visitors will receive a Polaroid photo as a keepsake, in addition to the tote and guide.

Ample metered parking is available on Montana Avenue, with less restricted street parking one block north on Alta Avenue. Attendees are advised to read parking signage carefully and arrive early to secure a spot.

Those interested in updates regarding line capacity and logistical notices may sign up for alerts via Criterion’s online form. However, signing up does not guarantee entry. You might be featured on our social feeds, so keep an eye out and be sure to follow us on social media: Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.

For more information about the Criterion Mobile Closet or Bleak Week, visit criterion.com or americancinematheque.com.