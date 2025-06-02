June 3, 2025 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Criterion Mobile Closet Arrives in L.A. for Two-Day Stop at Santa Monica’s Aero Theatre

More Than 1,000 Classic Titles June 6–7 During American Cinematheque’s Bleak Week 

Following its successful appearances at SXSW and Vidiots Theater earlier this year, the Criterion Collection’s Mobile Closet is heading back to Los Angeles next month, bringing a curated cinematic experience to Southern California cinema fans.

The event, hosted in partnership with the American Cinematheque, will be held June 6–7 outside the Aero Theatre at 1328 Montana Avenue in Santa Monica. The Mobile Closet will coincide with the Cinematheque’s Bleak Week: Cinema of Despair film festival and will operate from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on both days.

Described by Criterion as possibly “the most cinephilic square footage on the planet,” the Closet features more than 1,000 in-print titles from the Criterion Collection, including box sets and selections from its Eclipse and Janus Contemporaries lines.

First launched as an internal video series, where filmmakers and artists browse and discuss their favorite films, the Criterion Closet became a public attraction in 2023. Los Angeles marks the fourth stop on its nationwide tour.

The Mobile Closet will be open to the public on a first-come, first-served basis, with no reservations or tickets required. Attendees are encouraged to form groups of up to five for each three-minute session in the Closet.

Visitors will receive a Criterion tote bag and a printed guide to the Collection, while supplies last. The guide indexes the entire film lineup by spine number, mirroring the physical organization of the Closet.

Participants are invited to discuss their film selections on camera, though there’s no requirement to appear on video. Staff will be on hand to assist with selections, and a wall mount will be available for those who wish to record their experience using personal devices.

Guests may purchase up to three titles with a 40 percent discount, a special promotion celebrating Criterion’s 40th anniversary. Limited merchandise may also be available for sale. Purchases must be made with a credit card.

At the end of each session, visitors will receive a Polaroid photo as a keepsake, in addition to the tote and guide.

Ample metered parking is available on Montana Avenue, with less restricted street parking one block north on Alta Avenue. Attendees are advised to read parking signage carefully and arrive early to secure a spot.

Those interested in updates regarding line capacity and logistical notices may sign up for alerts via Criterion’s online form. However, signing up does not guarantee entry. You might be featured on our social feeds, so keep an eye out and be sure to follow us on social media: Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. 

If you post your Criterion Mobile Closet experience on social, don’t forget to tag and use the hashtag #criterionmobilecloset

For more information about the Criterion Mobile Closet or Bleak Week, visit criterion.com or americancinematheque.com.

in Film, News
Related Posts
News

A Season of Gratitude: After One Year in Business, Urban Jungle Continues Making its Mark

June 2, 2025

Read more
June 2, 2025

Over the last year, Urban Jungle, an indoor and tropical plants nursery, has continued its mission to cultivate a place...
News

The soul’s greatest hits

June 2, 2025

Read more
June 2, 2025

From ‘Ave Maria’ to ‘Hallelujah Chorus’ and ‘Ode to Joy,” a Santa Monica concert raising funds to help fire victims...

Photo: YouTube
News

LAPD Increases Security at Jewish Sites Following Colorado Flamethrower Attack

June 2, 2025

Read more
June 2, 2025

Officials Ramp Up Patrols and Plan Emergency Response as Shavuot Concludes. Security outside Jewish institutions in Los Angeles has been...

Photo: Facebook
Entertainment, Film, News

The Peabody Awards Celebrate Bold Storytelling and Social Impact at Beverly Hills Gala

June 2, 2025

Read more
June 2, 2025

Honorees Including Baby Reindeer, Shōgun, and The Only Doctor at In-Person Ceremony The Peabody Awards held their awards ceremony Sunday...

Photo: Chamber Music Palisades
News

Chamber Music Palisades Presents an Afternoon of Beethoven, Brahms, Debussy, and More

June 2, 2025

Read more
June 2, 2025

Brentwood Hosts Free Classical Concert with LA Philharmonic Greats Chamber Music Palisades will present a free community concert on Saturday,...

Photo: Citizen
News

Massive Fire Engulfs Auto Shop, Shuts Down 10 Freeway Eastbound Lanes

June 2, 2025

Read more
June 2, 2025

Explosions, Thick Smoke, and Downed Power Lines Disrupt Traffic in Palms A fast-moving fire broke out Sunday behind a commercial...
News

Alpine Floor & Home: A Legacy of Quality Since 1968

June 2, 2025

Read more
June 2, 2025

Founded in 1968 with a single location, Alpine Floor & Home began as a humble family business with a clear...

Photo: Google Maps
News, Real Estate

Chin Chin to Close West Hollywood Location After 45 Years of Service

June 2, 2025

Read more
June 2, 2025

Iconic Sunset Plaza Restaurant Announces Final Day of Operations Chin Chin, the iconic Chinese eatery that has been a fixture...

Photo: Facebook
News, Real Estate

LACMA’s $700M David Geffen Galleries to Open in 2026

June 2, 2025

Read more
June 2, 2025

New Structure Will Replace Original Midcentury Buildings Construction crews are entering the final stretch on the David Geffen Galleries, a...

Photo: Facebook
News

Lane Closures Return to PCH in Malibu for Fire Recovery and Emergency Repairs

June 1, 2025

Read more
June 1, 2025

Traffic Will Be Impacted as Caltrans and the USACE Conduct Cleanup  The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) has announced updated...

Photo: Facebook
News

Update: Police Non-Emergency Line Temporarily Down Due to Service Outage in Culver City

June 1, 2025

Read more
June 1, 2025

Emergency 9-1-1 Services Remain Active; Alternate Numbers are Available  UPDATE – Monday, June 2 at 7:25 am The Culver City...

Photo: Culver City
News, Real Estate

Culver City to Frame Iconic Tree with Landmark Sculpture by Charles Gaines

June 1, 2025

Read more
June 1, 2025

Acclaimed Conceptual Artist’s Public Artwork Enters Final Phase Culver City is moving forward with the final phase of an ambitious...
News

Defensible Space, Defined: How A Plus Tree Protects Communities from Wildfire

May 30, 2025

Read more
May 30, 2025

In the wildfire-prone landscapes of the Western United States, safeguarding homes and communities requires proactive measures. A Plus Tree, a...

Photo: Weho Pride
News

WeHo Pride Weekend Begins and 2025 Icons Announced: Parades, Concerts, and Community Celebration Kicks Off

May 30, 2025

Read more
May 30, 2025

Three-Day LGBTQ+ Festival Features Performances by Lizzo, Maren Morris, and Kim Petras West Hollywood is preparing to kick off its...

Photo Credit: Dolores Quintana
News, Real Estate

Palisades Village to Reopen in 2026 with Revamped Retail, Dining, and Community Spaces

May 29, 2025

Read more
May 29, 2025

Elysewalker Set to Return With Park Reconstruction, Holiday Events, and Streetscape Upgrades Palisades Village, the open-air shopping and lifestyle destination...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR