Chin Chin to Close West Hollywood Location After 45 Years of Service

Photo: Google Maps

Iconic Sunset Plaza Restaurant Announces Final Day of Operations

Chin Chin, the iconic Chinese eatery that has been a fixture on Sunset Boulevard for more than four decades, will permanently close its West Hollywood location at the end of July, the restaurant announced this week.

The final day of service at the Sunset Plaza storefront will be Sunday, July 27, marking the end of a 45-year chapter for a restaurant that became known for its upscale take on Chinese-American cuisine and loyal celebrity clientele.

Men’s Journal wrote an article on the news, which questioned readers to find out if anyone had notified Will and Grace actor Sean Hayes, who is a big fan of the restaurant. 

“We are heartbroken to share this news,” the restaurant said in a public statement. “For 45 years, Chin Chin West Hollywood has been a place of celebration, community, and connection. We are incredibly grateful to our guests who have supported us through every season.”

Chin Chin’s locations in Brentwood and Studio City will remain open, continuing to serve signature dishes such as Chinese chicken salad, sesame noodles, and potstickers that made the restaurant a culinary mainstay.

The company cited the closure as “unexpected,” though it did not offer specific reasons. In response, Chin Chin has launched a GoFundMe campaign aimed at supporting employees impacted by the shutdown and to aid in relocating to a new space.

The restaurant is inviting longtime patrons to stop by before the final day to share a farewell meal and pay tribute to decades of memories at the location.

