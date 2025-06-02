Chamber Music Palisades Presents an Afternoon of Beethoven, Brahms, Debussy, and More

Brentwood Hosts Free Classical Concert with LA Philharmonic Greats

Chamber Music Palisades will present a free community concert on Saturday, June 14, featuring a program of classical and contemporary works performed by a celebrated ensemble of local and international musicians. The performance will take place from 4:00 to 5:00 p.m. at Brentwood Presbyterian Church, located at 12000 San Vicente Blvd.

The concert will highlight a rare combination of duets and trios for clarinet, violin, flute, and piano. The featured artists include longtime Los Angeles Philharmonic principal clarinetist Michele Zukovsky, violinist Stephanie Yu, flutist Susan Greenberg, principal with the Santa Monica Symphony and a former member of the Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra, and Hong Kong-born pianist and conductor Pierre Long-Tao Tang, who also teaches music at the University of San Diego.

The repertoire includes Beethoven’s Violin Sonata No. 7 and Brahms’ Violin Sonata No. 2, along with trio arrangements of Bizet’s Carmen and Debussy’s Petite Suite. Additional selections will feature ragtime pieces by Scott Joplin and solo piano compositions by Rachmaninoff and Poulenc.

Guests can access the venue through the entrance near the corner of San Vicente and Bundy Drive. Free parking is available in the underground garage accessible from Bundy between San Vicente and Montana Avenue. No reservations are required for entry.

The event is sponsored by the City of Los Angeles Department of Cultural Affairs. While admission is free, donations are welcome in person or online at cmpalisades.org, supporting the continuation of family-friendly performances in the community.