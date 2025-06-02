June 3, 2025 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Alpine Floor & Home: A Legacy of Quality Since 1968

Founded in 1968 with a single location, Alpine Floor & Home began as a humble family business with a clear mission: to deliver exceptional flooring solutions with a personal touch. That vision has grown — literally and figuratively — under the leadership of founder Johannes van Ierland, who expanded the company throughout the 1990s.

In 2009, Susanne Zenker joined the Alpine team, bringing her expertise to reorganize and modernize the core operations of the company. Her contributions were pivotal in streamlining processes and enhancing the company’s ability to serve its customers effectively.

In 2014, Alpine Floor & Home became a true generational enterprise when Johannes’ son, Jani van Ierland, joined the business. Bringing fresh energy and perspective, Jani helped steer the company into its next chapter of advanced service and expertise!

As proud members of Carpet One, a 1,100-store buying cooperative, Alpine Floor & Home combines big-brand buying power with the personalized attention of a family-run business. Known for its impressive selection of remnants, fast turnaround installations, and full-service in-house installation teams, Alpine Floor & Home continues to set the standard in flooring solutions with a very personalized service.

Now 57 years strong, this father-and-son team remains deeply rooted in the local community, and neighborhoods. Dedicated to providing quality, value, and service.

Alpine FLOOR & HOME has created a Sample Box program, as well as a new showroom design, that allows customers to find a curated selection of all levels of flooring types. Six samples of hardwood, tile, carpet, laminate and luxury vinyl solutions, shown in its showroom, or sent to your home! making the entire process effortless. 

Alpine’s flooring options are suitable for every style and need. From timeless hardwoods that complement classic homes to durable luxury vinyl for modern, eco-conscious living, Alpine’s solutions match your design dreams while keeping sustainability in mind. Making it easy to shop based on home or lifestyle needs such as family-friendly floor needs, comfortability or durability, pet-friendly, waterproof flooring, or easy-care flooring. 

Alpine’s goal is to bring you the best quality, style and practicality. With an in-house team of seasoned professionals, who are prepared to help you make informed choices that match your aesthetic, functional and budgetary needs. 

Our trusted in-house expert installers are trained to ensure a smooth renovation process and is held to the highest craftsmanship and durability standards to provide lasting value. 

For more information, visit AlpineCarpetOneCulverCity.com to learn more. Call 310-390-7639 to connect with a specialist.

in News
Related Posts
News

A Season of Gratitude: After One Year in Business, Urban Jungle Continues Making its Mark

June 2, 2025

Read more
June 2, 2025

Over the last year, Urban Jungle, an indoor and tropical plants nursery, has continued its mission to cultivate a place...
News

The soul’s greatest hits

June 2, 2025

Read more
June 2, 2025

From ‘Ave Maria’ to ‘Hallelujah Chorus’ and ‘Ode to Joy,” a Santa Monica concert raising funds to help fire victims...

Photo: YouTube
News

LAPD Increases Security at Jewish Sites Following Colorado Flamethrower Attack

June 2, 2025

Read more
June 2, 2025

Officials Ramp Up Patrols and Plan Emergency Response as Shavuot Concludes. Security outside Jewish institutions in Los Angeles has been...

Photo: Facebook
Entertainment, Film, News

The Peabody Awards Celebrate Bold Storytelling and Social Impact at Beverly Hills Gala

June 2, 2025

Read more
June 2, 2025

Honorees Including Baby Reindeer, Shōgun, and The Only Doctor at In-Person Ceremony The Peabody Awards held their awards ceremony Sunday...

Photo: Chamber Music Palisades
News

Chamber Music Palisades Presents an Afternoon of Beethoven, Brahms, Debussy, and More

June 2, 2025

Read more
June 2, 2025

Brentwood Hosts Free Classical Concert with LA Philharmonic Greats Chamber Music Palisades will present a free community concert on Saturday,...

Photo: Citizen
News

Massive Fire Engulfs Auto Shop, Shuts Down 10 Freeway Eastbound Lanes

June 2, 2025

Read more
June 2, 2025

Explosions, Thick Smoke, and Downed Power Lines Disrupt Traffic in Palms A fast-moving fire broke out Sunday behind a commercial...

Photo: Google Maps
News, Real Estate

Chin Chin to Close West Hollywood Location After 45 Years of Service

June 2, 2025

Read more
June 2, 2025

Iconic Sunset Plaza Restaurant Announces Final Day of Operations Chin Chin, the iconic Chinese eatery that has been a fixture...

Photo: Facebook
News, Real Estate

LACMA’s $700M David Geffen Galleries to Open in 2026

June 2, 2025

Read more
June 2, 2025

New Structure Will Replace Original Midcentury Buildings Construction crews are entering the final stretch on the David Geffen Galleries, a...
Film, News

Criterion Mobile Closet Arrives in L.A. for Two-Day Stop at Santa Monica’s Aero Theatre

June 2, 2025

Read more
June 2, 2025

More Than 1,000 Classic Titles June 6–7 During American Cinematheque’s Bleak Week  Following its successful appearances at SXSW and Vidiots...

Photo: Facebook
News

Lane Closures Return to PCH in Malibu for Fire Recovery and Emergency Repairs

June 1, 2025

Read more
June 1, 2025

Traffic Will Be Impacted as Caltrans and the USACE Conduct Cleanup  The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) has announced updated...

Photo: Facebook
News

Update: Police Non-Emergency Line Temporarily Down Due to Service Outage in Culver City

June 1, 2025

Read more
June 1, 2025

Emergency 9-1-1 Services Remain Active; Alternate Numbers are Available  UPDATE – Monday, June 2 at 7:25 am The Culver City...

Photo: Culver City
News, Real Estate

Culver City to Frame Iconic Tree with Landmark Sculpture by Charles Gaines

June 1, 2025

Read more
June 1, 2025

Acclaimed Conceptual Artist’s Public Artwork Enters Final Phase Culver City is moving forward with the final phase of an ambitious...
News

Defensible Space, Defined: How A Plus Tree Protects Communities from Wildfire

May 30, 2025

Read more
May 30, 2025

In the wildfire-prone landscapes of the Western United States, safeguarding homes and communities requires proactive measures. A Plus Tree, a...

Photo: Weho Pride
News

WeHo Pride Weekend Begins and 2025 Icons Announced: Parades, Concerts, and Community Celebration Kicks Off

May 30, 2025

Read more
May 30, 2025

Three-Day LGBTQ+ Festival Features Performances by Lizzo, Maren Morris, and Kim Petras West Hollywood is preparing to kick off its...

Photo Credit: Dolores Quintana
News, Real Estate

Palisades Village to Reopen in 2026 with Revamped Retail, Dining, and Community Spaces

May 29, 2025

Read more
May 29, 2025

Elysewalker Set to Return With Park Reconstruction, Holiday Events, and Streetscape Upgrades Palisades Village, the open-air shopping and lifestyle destination...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR