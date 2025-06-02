Alpine Floor & Home: A Legacy of Quality Since 1968

Founded in 1968 with a single location, Alpine Floor & Home began as a humble family business with a clear mission: to deliver exceptional flooring solutions with a personal touch. That vision has grown — literally and figuratively — under the leadership of founder Johannes van Ierland, who expanded the company throughout the 1990s.

In 2009, Susanne Zenker joined the Alpine team, bringing her expertise to reorganize and modernize the core operations of the company. Her contributions were pivotal in streamlining processes and enhancing the company’s ability to serve its customers effectively.

In 2014, Alpine Floor & Home became a true generational enterprise when Johannes’ son, Jani van Ierland, joined the business. Bringing fresh energy and perspective, Jani helped steer the company into its next chapter of advanced service and expertise!

As proud members of Carpet One, a 1,100-store buying cooperative, Alpine Floor & Home combines big-brand buying power with the personalized attention of a family-run business. Known for its impressive selection of remnants, fast turnaround installations, and full-service in-house installation teams, Alpine Floor & Home continues to set the standard in flooring solutions with a very personalized service.

Now 57 years strong, this father-and-son team remains deeply rooted in the local community, and neighborhoods. Dedicated to providing quality, value, and service.

Alpine FLOOR & HOME has created a Sample Box program, as well as a new showroom design, that allows customers to find a curated selection of all levels of flooring types. Six samples of hardwood, tile, carpet, laminate and luxury vinyl solutions, shown in its showroom, or sent to your home! making the entire process effortless.

Alpine’s flooring options are suitable for every style and need. From timeless hardwoods that complement classic homes to durable luxury vinyl for modern, eco-conscious living, Alpine’s solutions match your design dreams while keeping sustainability in mind. Making it easy to shop based on home or lifestyle needs such as family-friendly floor needs, comfortability or durability, pet-friendly, waterproof flooring, or easy-care flooring.

Alpine’s goal is to bring you the best quality, style and practicality. With an in-house team of seasoned professionals, who are prepared to help you make informed choices that match your aesthetic, functional and budgetary needs.

Our trusted in-house expert installers are trained to ensure a smooth renovation process and is held to the highest craftsmanship and durability standards to provide lasting value.

For more information, visit AlpineCarpetOneCulverCity.com to learn more. Call 310-390-7639 to connect with a specialist.