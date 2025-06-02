June 3, 2025 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

A Season of Gratitude: After One Year in Business, Urban Jungle Continues Making its Mark

Over the last year, Urban Jungle, an indoor and tropical plants nursery, has continued its mission to cultivate a place where plant lovers gather to share stories, tips and their love for all things green.

This summer, founders Tracey and Mark Marriott, reflect on the impact of the Southern California wildfires in January and have entered a season of gratitude for their customers that have shared stories, tragedies, and have continued to rebuild their lives.

Urban Jungle sprouted from a deep-seated love for horticulture shared by the founders. As they approach more than a year in business, Tracey said they are thankful for what Urban Jungle has become — not only a sanctuary of green, but a place that helps people inspire their own environments, both indoor and outdoor, and nurture plant life.

“We’re holding space for people in a way of thankfulness and appreciation. As people are rebuilding their homes, their lives and regaining a sense of normalcy, we’re profoundly grateful to be here and able to inspire them with plants and horticulture — that for every pot or plant, a sense of normalcy will return,” Tracey said.

Urban Jungle’s community-centered oasis brings a lush slice of paradise to urban lifestyle, hosting a unique variety of indoor and outdoor plants, in addition to a collection of globally sourced pottery.

Most of the outdoor plants found at Urban Jungle started from the soil of the couple’s 14-acre farm in Los Angeles. An unrivaled selection from exotic rarities to familiar favorites, Urban Jungle’s collection is diverse and hand-picked for its health and vibrancy.

Ahead of its second year in business, Tracey said they are looking forward to growth, helping people and businesses flourish, by extension of caring for and nurturing plants in homes and workspaces.

Plants are known to have positive effects on wellbeing and stress reduction, while also benefiting the planet. Urban Jungle’s farm-to-nursery selection gives people many options.

From exotic rarities, to low-maintenance succulents, Urban Jungle is a green retreat for all to enjoy. Across the boulevard, Urban Jungle has a sister store called Certified Plant Growers that is celebrating one year of business in June.

Certified Plant Growers carries a selection of larger plants, wholesale items for landscaping, and bigger items for homes and gardens, such as privacy screens.

Certified Plant Growers is only open for wholesale business from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.

“We’re so thankful for this community that has welcomed us with open arms,” Tracey said. “While you’re on the boulevard shopping or perusing, be sure to check out Certified Plant Growers for all of your lawn and landscape needs.”

Visit Urban Jungle at 3113 Lincoln Boulevard, Santa Monica, open Monday through Friday 11 to 6 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 10 to 6 p.m.

To learn more about Urban Jungle and follow its journey, follow @urbanjungleplantsandpottery on Instagram.

