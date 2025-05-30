WeHo Pride Weekend Begins and 2025 Icons Announced: Parades, Concerts, and Community Celebration Kicks Off

Three-Day LGBTQ+ Festival Features Performances by Lizzo, Maren Morris, and Kim Petras

West Hollywood is preparing to kick off its annual WeHo Pride Weekend, a three-day celebration running from Friday, May 30, through Sunday, June 1, 2025. The festivities will center around West Hollywood Park and stretch along Santa Monica Boulevard, with concerts, parades, performances, and community programming that highlight LGBTQ+ culture, visibility, and inclusion.



Preparations begin with street closures starting Thursday, May 29. Santa Monica Boulevard will be fully closed in both directions from N. Doheny Drive to N. La Cienega Boulevard beginning at noon on Friday, May 30, through 7:00 a.m. Monday, June 2. Officials are encouraging attendees to plan accordingly and consult wehopride.com for transportation and parking information.

Friday Night at OUTLOUD

The weekend officially launches with WeHo Pride Presents Friday Night at OUTLOUD, a free concert beginning at 6 p.m. at West Hollywood Park. Headlined by Maren Morris, the evening also features performances by Qveen Herby, Jamie Fine, and others. While RSVP registration has closed, additional information is available at outloudmusicfestival.com.

Saturday & Sunday Programming:



Saturday brings a full slate of events, starting at noon with the WeHo Pride Street Fair, featuring vendors, community booths, and two performance stages—Rainbow and Celebration—along Santa Monica Boulevard between La Peer Drive and Hancock Avenue.

The Women’s Freedom Festival will take place at the Celebration Stage, spotlighting emerging LGBTQ+, BIPOC, and non-binary artists, comedians, and activists. Immediately following, the annual Dyke March will begin at 6 p.m.

The Street Fair continues on Sunday, June 1, alongside the OUTLOUD Music Festival, WeHo Pride’s flagship concert event, which starts at 1 p.m. each day. Headliners include Lizzo, Kim Petras, Remi Wolf, Honey Dijon, and Paris Hilton. The vibrant Summertramp pool party zone also returns, delivering DJ sets and all-day dancing.

WeHo Pride Parade



The weekend’s signature event, the WeHo Pride Parade, steps off Sunday at noon from N. Crescent Heights Boulevard, traveling west along Santa Monica Boulevard to N. San Vicente Boulevard. Thousands are expected to line the streets for the celebration of LGBTQ+ pride and creativity, complete with music, floats, and marching groups.

The 2025 WeHo Pride Parade Icons will be honored during the procession. This year’s honorees include model and actress Cara Delevingne, Love on the Spectrum star Pari Kim, former NFL player Chris Kluwe, and Emmy-nominated actress and filmmaker Nava Mau.

Broadcast & More Information:



KTLA 5 is the official broadcast partner and will air a WeHo Pride Parade Special on Sunday, June 1 at 8 p.m., available via KTLA+, mobile apps, and KTLA.com.

For comprehensive event schedules, transportation info, and real-time updates, visit wehopride.com