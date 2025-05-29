Salt & Straw Unveils Summer Pie Series with Five Seasonal Ice Cream Flavors

Five New Flavors Inspired by Classic Summer Pies Will Be Introduced

Salt & Straw is giving summer a scoopable twist with the launch of its new Summer Pie Series, a collection of five inventive ice cream flavors that reimagine classic pie favorites through a seasonal, artisanal lens. The series will be available beginning Friday, May 30, at Salt & Straw scoop shops, through nationwide delivery, and on affiliate partner ShareASale.

Crafted by co-founder and head ice cream maker Tyler Malek, the lineup blends nostalgic desserts with bold ingredients, many of which reflect the bounty of the Pacific Northwest’s summer harvest—from tart rhubarb to vine-ripened tomatoes and wild-foraged berries.

The Summer Pie Series includes:

Wild-Foraged Berry Slab Pie: A salted vanilla base packed with a tangy wildberry pie filling and flecks of double-baked pie crust.



Rhubarb Crumble with Toasted Anise: Swirls of rhubarb jam through vanilla ice cream, finished with a crunchy toasted anise crumble.



Wildflower Honey and Lemon Chess Pie: Lemon chess pie pieces folded into cultured frozen yogurt, sweetened with wildflower honey and topped with lemon curd.



Gruyère and Tomato Custard Tart: A savory option featuring gruyère cheese and tomato jam baked in a buttery crust, folded into a salt-and-pepper custard base.



Coconut Cherry Pie with Almond Crust (Vegan): A rich coconut cream base blended with sour cherry filling and bits of almond shortbread crust.



The seasonal collection offers a balance of indulgent, tart, and even savory flavor profiles, designed to evoke the essence of summer gatherings, backyard baking, and regional ingredients.

Customers can order online for delivery across the U.S. or visit participating Salt & Straw locations for a scoop while supplies last.