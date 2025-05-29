May 30, 2025 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Palisades Village to Reopen in 2026 with Revamped Retail, Dining, and Community Spaces

Photo Credit: Dolores Quintana

Elysewalker Set to Return With Park Reconstruction, Holiday Events, and Streetscape Upgrades

Palisades Village, the open-air shopping and lifestyle destination in Pacific Palisades, is slated to reopen in 2026, with early to mid-year targeted for its return. The relaunch will feature returning tenants, new offerings, and a renewed focus on community-centered spaces.

Among the notable returns is luxury fashion retailer elysewalker, a cornerstone of the Palisades retail scene. The brand will relocate and reopen its flagship store within the revamped Palisades Village, reaffirming its longstanding ties to the neighborhood.

Elyse Walker, Founder and Creative Director of elysewalker said, “I opened the first elysewalker location in the Pacific Palisades because I saw the huge opportunity to bring fashion retail to the area.  I knew that I wanted a store to feel like a home base within the community. More than a store, it was where friends & family got together to connect, celebrate, and of course, shop. elysewalker Pacific Palisades epitomized that. Re-opening in the Palisades and moving to the Village is incredibly exciting and important as we focus our efforts on rebuilding and supporting this incredibly strong and resilient community.  We fully intend to recreate the elysewalker experience at the Village and cannot wait to be back in our beloved Palisades community.”

In addition to legacy retail, developers promise fresh experiences. A new dining concept is expected to be unveiled in the coming months, adding to the reimagined village experience.

Despite ongoing recovery and reconstruction, Palisades Village will host its traditional Christmas Tree lighting and Menorah celebration this holiday season, providing an opportunity for the community to come together and celebrate.

Rick Caruso, Founder and Executive Chairman of Caruso, said, “When a retailer chooses to invest here, it is a powerful voice of confidence in a bright future. Both Elyse and I have a shared determination to bring back the Palisades better and stronger, ensuring this community remains a place where families flourish, businesses succeed, and neighborhoods thrive.

As part of broader revitalization plans led by developer Caruso, a full reconstruction of the public park inside the village is underway. Once completed, it will once again serve as a welcoming gathering space for families and visitors. Caruso also plans to upgrade surrounding streetscapes, including sidewalk repairs and new landscaping, to improve safety and enhance the area’s aesthetic appeal.

Corinne Verdery, CEO of Caruso, said, “Today’s announcement reinforces our long-term commitment to the Palisades. Our goal is to restore Palisades Village and the surrounding area as a vibrant and welcoming destination once again for residents, workers, and visitors, a place that reflects our community’s resilience and optimism for the future.”

Beyond the immediate village footprint, efforts are expanding through Steadfast LA, a private initiative supporting the restoration of other public amenities. This includes the rebuilding of the Palisades Recreation Center, envisioned as a renewed hub for community life and family activities.

in News, Real Estate
Related Posts
News

Defensible Space, Defined: How A Plus Tree Protects Communities from Wildfire

May 30, 2025

Read more
May 30, 2025

In the wildfire-prone landscapes of the Western United States, safeguarding homes and communities requires proactive measures. A Plus Tree, a...

Photo: Weho Pride
News

WeHo Pride Weekend Begins and 2025 Icons Announced: Parades, Concerts, and Community Celebration Kicks Off

May 30, 2025

Read more
May 30, 2025

Three-Day LGBTQ+ Festival Features Performances by Lizzo, Maren Morris, and Kim Petras West Hollywood is preparing to kick off its...
News

Bel Air Seventh Grader Reaches Finals of Scripps National Spelling Bee

May 29, 2025

Read more
May 29, 2025

Oliver Halkett of Mirman School Competed on Thursday for a $50,000 prize Thirteen-year-old Oliver Halkett, a seventh grader from Mirman...
News, Video

(Video) Signs That Your Aging Loved Ones Are in Need of Caregiving

May 29, 2025

Read more
May 29, 2025

To Find Out More, Go To Safelyhomeagain.com To Find Out More, Go To https://t.co/ZCPyKHj5aq pic.twitter.com/cDTEPjfA6s — Westside Today (@WestsideLAToday) May...

Photo: Facebook
News

Two Men Charged in Culver City Kidnapping and Robbery After Victim Forced to Withdraw Cash

May 29, 2025

Read more
May 29, 2025

Suspects Allegedly Abducted Man at Gunpoint, Drove Him to Multiple Banks  Two men have been arrested and formally charged in...

Photo: Salt and Straw
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Salt & Straw Unveils Summer Pie Series with Five Seasonal Ice Cream Flavors

May 29, 2025

Read more
May 29, 2025

Five New Flavors Inspired by Classic Summer Pies Will Be Introduced Salt & Straw is giving summer a scoopable twist...
News, Video

(Video) Interviews with Rick Caruso and Elyse Walker, with a Dennis Quaid cameo

May 28, 2025

Read more
May 28, 2025

We spoke at the Press Conference to announce plans to reopen Palisades Village Shopping Mall. Actor Dennis Quaid arrives to...

Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Levain Bakery Debuts ‘Levain à la Mode’ with Local Ice Cream Partners for Summer

May 28, 2025

Read more
May 28, 2025

Seasonal Offering With Wanderlust Creamery is a First in Cookie Shop’s History For the first time in its three-decade history,...

Photo: Official
Food & Drink, News

Beverly Glen Sixth Grader Advances to Finals of National Student Cook-Off

May 28, 2025

Read more
May 28, 2025

Twelve-Year-Old Heads to Virginia to Compete in K12 Culinary Competition Abijah Levy Minor, a 12-year-old student from Beverly Glen, has...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Sarah Paulson to Host Charity Bingo Night for Pasadena Humane Society on June 5

May 28, 2025

Read more
May 28, 2025

Evening of Food, Wine, and Live Music to Raise Funds for Animal Rescue Efforts Emmy-winning actress Sarah Paulson will host...

Photo: Facebook
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Bay Cities Italian Deli Responds to Health Code Closure, Commits to Corrective Action

May 28, 2025

Read more
May 28, 2025

Santa Monica Landmark Disputes Rodent Claims but Acknowledges Violations Bay Cities Italian Deli, a Santa Monica staple renowned for its...
Entertainment, Film, film review, News

Film Review: Bring Her Back

May 28, 2025

Read more
May 28, 2025

By Dolores Quintana Grief is the price of love.  Danny Philippou and Michael Philippou’s second feature film, Bring Her Back,...

Photo: Facebook
News, Real Estate

County Assessor Stresses Need For Fire-Affected Households to Update Addresses to Receive Relief Checks

May 28, 2025

Read more
May 28, 2025

Assessor’s Office Offers Automatic Tax Relief for Fire-Affected Homeowners Following the destruction caused by wildfires earlier this year, the Los...

Photo: Facebook
News

Caltrans Schedules Public Meeting for $143.7 Million I-405 Rehabilitation Project

May 28, 2025

Read more
May 28, 2025

Virtual Forum Set to Brief Residents on Upcoming Construction The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) will hold a virtual public...

Photo Credit: Crustacean
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Crustacean Launches ‘Little C’ Vietnamese Pop-Up to Celebrate Chef Helene An’s Legacy

May 28, 2025

Read more
May 28, 2025

Three-Day Lunch Series Honors AAPI Heritage Month With Chef’s Personal Recipes Crustacean Beverly Hills will host a limited-run pop-up dining...

