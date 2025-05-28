May 29, 2025 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Sarah Paulson to Host Charity Bingo Night for Pasadena Humane Society on June 5

Evening of Food, Wine, and Live Music to Raise Funds for Animal Rescue Efforts

Emmy-winning actress Sarah Paulson will host a star-studded evening of Bingo, live music, and culinary delights on Thursday, June 5, in support of the Pasadena Humane Society’s ongoing rescue and recovery efforts following the Pasadena and Eaton fires.

The benefit event will be held from 5:30 to 8:00 p.m. at the Nickey Kehoe Showroom, located at 7266 Beverly Blvd. in Los Angeles. Guests can expect a lively atmosphere featuring performances by musician Walter Molina, gourmet offerings from Jon & Vinny’s, wine selections from Tyler Winery, and desserts curated by Joan’s on Third and NYC Cake Pops.

Attendees will enjoy several rounds of Bingo led by Paulson, with prizes awarded throughout the evening. The grand prize includes a $1,500 gift card to the Nickey Kehoe showroom. All proceeds from ticket sales and activities will go directly to benefit the Pasadena Humane Society, which has played a critical role in rescuing and caring for animals affected by recent local wildfires.

Tickets for the event are priced at $150 and can be purchased here. Valet parking will be available for guests. For more information or to support the cause, attendees are encouraged to act promptly as space is limited.

in Dining, Food & Drink, News











