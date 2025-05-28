Motorcyclist Killed in Westchester Collision with Vehicle Near Centinela

Crash Prompts Hours-Long Investigation of Crash Site of Violent Accident

One person was killed Monday evening when a motorcycle collided with another vehicle in the Westchester neighborhood of Los Angeles, police said.

The crash occurred just before 5:45 p.m. near the intersection of Centinela Avenue and Alvern Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Officers responded to reports of a severe accident involving a motorcyclist and a vehicle.

Upon arrival, first responders found the motorcyclist deceased at the scene. Citizen App footage captured a significant police presence, with yellow crime scene tape enclosing the entrance to the Playa Summit luxury apartment complex. A white canopy had been erected near the crosswalk to shield the victim’s body, while a helmet lay on the ground just outside the tent.

Los Angeles Fire Department personnel also arrived but did not transport any individuals to the hospital, according to KTLA. While one fatality was confirmed, authorities have yet to verify whether a second person sustained injuries.

The LAPD’s Pacific Division closed off the area for several hours to allow investigators to collect evidence, interview witnesses, and search for surveillance footage that might shed light on the cause of the crash.

Officials have not released the identity, gender, or age of the deceased. No further details regarding a possible second victim have been disclosed.