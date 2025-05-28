May 29, 2025 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Levain Bakery Debuts ‘Levain à la Mode’ with Local Ice Cream Partners for Summer

Photo: Official

Seasonal Offering With Wanderlust Creamery is a First in Cookie Shop’s History

For the first time in its three-decade history, Levain Bakery is adding scoops to its signature six-ounce cookies with the debut of Levain à la Mode, a summer-long collaboration with local ice creameries across its seven U.S. markets.

Kicking off May 30 in cities nationwide, including both Los Angeles locations on Larchmont Boulevard and Abbot Kinney Boulevard, Levain will pair premium scoops from beloved neighborhood shops with its famous cookies, reimagining the classic cookie-and-ice-cream duo with a local twist.

In Los Angeles, the bakery is teaming up with Wanderlust Creamery to serve its Wanderlust Vanilla, a rich custard-style ice cream made from grass-fed milk and infused with globally sourced vanilla beans, designed to complement any delicious Levain cookie selection.

The collaboration debuted on May 23 at Levain’s Wainscott bakery in the Hamptons, coinciding with Memorial Day weekend, and expands to all participating locations on Friday, May 30. Each market will feature a locally made vanilla-style flavor created to enhance Levain’s full cookie lineup.

In addition to the new à la mode offering, Levain will reintroduce its popular Rocky Road cookie on June 16. Packed with dark chocolate, crunchy almonds, and gooey marshmallows, the seasonal treat is tailored for summer—and even better when served with a scoop.

“There is no sweeter pairing than cookies and ice cream, and no better time to bring them together than during our 30th anniversary year,” said John Maguire, CEO of Levain Bakery. “We’re thrilled to partner with such incredible local ice cream makers to bring something extra special to our neighborhood bakeries this summer.”

Cookies à la Mode will be available through the summer for $10.50 and include one amazing cookie and one sweet scoop paired together.

