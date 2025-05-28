Crustacean Launches ‘Little C’ Vietnamese Pop-Up to Celebrate Chef Helene An’s Legacy

Three-Day Lunch Series Honors AAPI Heritage Month With Chef’s Personal Recipes

Crustacean Beverly Hills will host a limited-run pop-up dining experience May 28–30 in celebration of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month and Chef Helene An’s five decades in the kitchen. The event, titled Little C, offers a rare and personal glimpse into the Vietnamese culinary traditions that shaped Chef An’s journey.

The pop-up features eight exclusive lunch seatings over three days, inviting guests to explore traditional Vietnamese flavors in a modern, approachable format. The menu includes dishes such as nourishing pho, crispy crab cha gio, and DIY spring rolls with langoustine and lemongrass-grilled fish, along with Vietnamese-inspired desserts and handcrafted mocktails and cocktails.

Little C arrives at a poignant time for the An family, marking both Chef An’s 50-year culinary legacy and the 50th anniversary of the Fall of Saigon—a historic event that deeply influenced her personal and professional life. The experience honors that legacy through storytelling, flavor, and cultural homage.

Photo Credit: Instagram



For the first time at Crustacean, Chef An will share her family-style pho with the public—an aromatic, heartfelt dish traditionally reserved for loved ones. Other highlights include a rotating large-plate special such as escargot banh xeo crepes, vibrant goi salads, and desserts like tapioca che, all presented in Crustacean’s transformed dining room, reimagined for the occasion with a casual-chic aesthetic inspired by Vietnamese street dining.

Set to run from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. daily, Little C targets a new generation of Los Angeles diners eager to explore heritage cuisine at a more accessible price point. It represents not only a culinary tribute but a broader celebration of community, identity, and the evolution of Asian-American food culture.

Reservations are strongly encouraged due to limited availability. Guests may secure their spot by visiting CrustaceanBH.com or emailing bookLittleC@houseofan.com.