County Assessor Stresses Need For Fire-Affected Households to Update Addresses to Receive Relief Checks

Assessor’s Office Offers Automatic Tax Relief for Fire-Affected Homeowners

Following the destruction caused by wildfires earlier this year, the Los Angeles County Assessor’s Office has implemented an aggressive relief campaign aimed at assisting homeowners whose properties were damaged or destroyed.

Since January, the office has redirected staff and resources to assess damage and process disaster relief benefits under California’s Misfortune & Calamity (M&C) provisions. These benefits include temporary reductions in assessed property values and, in many cases, refunds of previously paid property taxes.

In a proactive move, officials evaluated all properties located within designated disaster zones, regardless of whether property owners submitted formal M&C claims. This approach ensures that qualifying residents receive all benefits entitled under state law without needing to initiate the process themselves.

In coordination with the Treasurer and Tax Collector, deferrals on property tax payments and the waiving of late-payment penalties are being offered. The Assessor’s Office is also working with the Auditor-Controller to ensure revised assessments are reflected in upcoming tax bills and that refunds are processed promptly for eligible properties.

Despite these efforts, the County is encountering a growing number of returned tax documents and refund checks. In many cases, original mailing addresses are no longer valid due to wildfire destruction, making it difficult for residents to receive critical notices.

Property owners who have lost or relocated from their homes are strongly encouraged to update their mailing information. Doing so ensures timely receipt of assessment changes and tax refunds without affecting the property’s official location records.

To update a mailing address, visit the Los Angeles County Assessor’s Office at assessor.lacounty.gov/homeowners/change-mailing-address.