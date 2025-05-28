Caltrans Schedules Public Meeting for $143.7 Million I-405 Rehabilitation Project

Virtual Forum Set to Brief Residents on Upcoming Construction

The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) will hold a virtual public information meeting at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 10, to present details on the upcoming Interstate 405 Pavement Rehabilitation Project, a $143.7 million initiative aimed at improving a major commuter corridor through Los Angeles.

Set to begin construction in spring or summer of 2025, the project will span from Victory Boulevard in Van Nuys to Wilshire Boulevard in Westwood and continue through winter 2028–2029. The rehabilitation work will cover approximately 92 lane miles of pavement along the I-405, including full replacement of two lanes in each direction between Victory Boulevard and Mulholland Drive, and targeted repairs in other areas within the project limits.

In addition to pavement improvements, the project includes a series of infrastructure upgrades designed to enhance safety, accessibility, and long-term durability. These include:

Replacement of bridge approach and departure slabs at six locations



Restoration or replacement of 10 drainage culverts



Upgrades to 10 curb ramps to meet current Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards



Replacement of 6,400 feet of metal beam guardrail (MBGR) to meet modern safety standards



Installation of 98 new retroreflective sign panels and two overhead sign structures



Construction of four new maintenance vehicle pullouts for worker safety



Upgrades to 2.5 miles of fiber communications conduit and replacement of fiber-optic cables



The project targets improved safety, ride quality, and traffic flow along one of the region’s most critical freeway segments, which connects the San Fernando Valley to Los Angeles International Airport and the South Bay.

The June 10 virtual meeting will include a formal presentation and an opportunity for public questions. Interested participants can register online at Caltrans WebEx Registration. For ongoing updates, the public is encouraged to sign up at Caltrans Notification Form.

Caltrans advises nearby residents and businesses to expect potential construction impacts such as noise, vibration, and dust. Schedules may be adjusted due to weather or operational factors. Motorists can check live traffic updates at Quickmap.dot.ca.gov.