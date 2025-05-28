Bay Cities Italian Deli Responds to Health Code Closure, Commits to Corrective Action

Santa Monica Landmark Disputes Rodent Claims but Acknowledges Violations

Bay Cities Italian Deli, a Santa Monica staple renowned for its Godmother sandwich and long-standing community roots, is working to regain public trust following a temporary closure by Los Angeles County health officials over multiple code violations, including a cited vermin infestation.

The deli, located at 1517 Lincoln Blvd., was ordered closed on May 21 along with its affiliated business, Bay Cities Importing, Inc., according to inspection records posted by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health. The report identified a major violation in the category of “no rodents, insects, birds, or animals,” with vermin infestation explicitly listed as the reason for the shutdown.

Other violations noted in the inspection included improper hot and cold food storage, failure to clean and sanitize food-contact surfaces adequately, and issues with employee handwashing and glove use. A total of 10 standards were cited as unmet. A public health alert now appears on the business’s Yelp page, flagging a “Low Health Score” and listing key violations such as improper food storage and unsanitary equipment.

In a written statement to its customers on social media, Bay Cities acknowledged full responsibility for the infractions, stating that the violations “do not reflect the standards we uphold” and emphasizing that the business is working closely with the Health Department and third-party specialists to address the issues.

The deli also responded to what it described as inaccurate reporting on social media and in certain press outlets. While confirming the Health Department’s findings, Bay Cities disputed specific claims that rodents were found inside the store, saying no such detail appears in the official report.

“This is a difficult time for us all, but one of reflection and recommitment,” the Bay Cities team stated, pledging transparency and accountability as they move forward. “We are doing the work to come back better.”

The business expressed gratitude for continued customer support and indicated that significant operational improvements are already underway to meet compliance standards and restore public confidence. No official reopening date has been announced.