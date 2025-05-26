Over 100,000 Pounds of Illegal Fireworks Seized in Los Angeles County Before July 4th

Cal Fire, ATF Uncover Massive Stockpile, Urge Residents to Report Incidents

More than 100,000 pounds of illegal fireworks were confiscated Thursday in Commerce, California, as part of a joint investigation by the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection’s Office of the State Fire Marshal (CAL FIRE-OSFM) and federal authorities.

The seizure, one of the largest in recent memory, targeted a licensed importer/exporter suspected of violating state laws related to the sale and storage of pyrotechnic materials. Officials say the timing, just weeks before Independence Day, is critical, as illegal fireworks pose a heightened risk during the summer holiday season.

The investigation is ongoing, and authorities have not yet released the name of the individual or business involved. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) Task Force assisted in the operation.

As the Fourth of July approaches, CAL FIRE is urging the public to celebrate responsibly and report suspicious activity involving fireworks. Tips related to this case can be submitted to arsonbomb@fire.ca.gov. Additional information on fireworks safety and community resources is available at FireworksSafetyCA.org.

Officials continue to warn that illegal fireworks contribute significantly to wildfires, property damage, and personal injuries each year.