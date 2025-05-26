Missing West Hollywood Woman Found Safe, According to the West Hollywood Sheriff’s Department

Woman Who Was Last Seen on May 19 near Hayworth Avenue Reunited with Family

The West Hollywood Sheriff’s Department confirmed that Daria Mikhailova, 26, who had been reported missing earlier this week in the city, was found safe on Monday, May 26

She was last seen the morning of May 19 near the 1000 block of Hayworth Avenue, according to the WeHo branch of the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department (LASD). Friends and relatives, concerned for her well-being, reported having no contact with her in the days that followed.

Due to a known mental health condition, Mikhailova was classified as an at-risk individual. The Sheriff’s Department issued a public alert shortly after her disappearance, urging community members to report any sightings or relevant information. The search involved sheriff’s deputies, the department’s Aero Bureau, and assistance from members of the public.

Authorities did not disclose details surrounding how or where she was located. News of her safe recovery brought relief to loved ones who had been anxiously awaiting updates.

Anyone with future tips about missing persons or related concerns is encouraged to contact the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Persons Unit or reach out anonymously through L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at lacrimestoppers.org.