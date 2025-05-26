May 28, 2025 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Metro LA to Host Public Meetings This Week on Westside to Valley Transit Alternatives

Photo: Metro LA

Community Input Needed as Release Draft Environmental Impact Report Approaches

Metro LA is inviting the public to a series of informational meetings this week to discuss the proposed transit project alternatives for the Sepulveda Transit Corridor Project, which are currently under evaluation. The meetings, rescheduled from April, will be held across the San Fernando Valley and Westside, offering residents a chance to learn more and provide input ahead of the release of the Draft Environmental Impact Report (DEIR).

The public is encouraged to visit The Hub, Metro’s dedicated project microsite, which provides an overview of the project, including detailed descriptions of each transit alternative, station location maps, potential maintenance and storage sites, video modules, and recordings of past meetings. The site will be continuously updated, and once the DEIR is published, it will host the full document along with guidance on how to submit public comments.

Meeting Schedule and Locations:

  • Wednesday, May 28, 2025
    5:30–7:30 p.m. | Presentation begins at 6 p.m.
    Veterans Memorial Building – Rotunda Room
    4117 Overland Ave, Culver City, CA 90230
  • Thursday, May 29, 2025
    5:30–7:30 p.m. | Presentation begins at 6 p.m.
    Westwood United Methodist Church
    10497 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90024

The PowerPoint presentations and video of the meeting held on April 21 are available:

Please click for the PowerPoint’s English Presentation and Spanish Presentation. Please click here for the video

Live Spanish interpretation will be available at all sessions. Metro meetings comply with ADA standards and are accessible to persons with disabilities. Additional interpretation or accommodations can be requested by calling 213.922.4710 at least 72 hours in advance.

