Brentwood Estate Once Owned by Hollywood A-Listers Finds Buyer in One Week

The 1929 Mediterranean-Style Home Went Under Contract in Seven Days

Celebrity pedigree and classic design helped a 1929 Mediterranean-style estate in Brentwood land a buyer just seven days after it was listed for $9.5 million, as reported by Mansion Global.

Previously owned by supermodel Cindy Crawford, actor Jennifer Garner, and Oscar winner Ben Affleck, the four-bedroom residence is tucked along North Tigertail Road in one of Los Angeles’ most sought-after neighborhoods. The home entered escrow within a week of hitting the market, as shown on Zillow.

Rich in architectural detail, the 4,000-square-foot property is arranged around a central flagstone courtyard with a fountain and a sweeping arched loggia. Interior spaces include a skylit great room, a sunken living room, and a sunroom that leads out to a tiled patio anchored by a dramatic wood-burning fireplace.

A muted Mediterranean palette defines the home’s design, with Saltillo tile floors, dusty pink flagstone, rust-orange window frames, and hand-carved wood accents. Wide-plank flooring and beamed white ceilings provide balance and warmth throughout.

Garner acquired the home in 2004 for $5.5 million, and her new husband, Ben Affleck, moved in after their marriage in 2005. The couple sold the property in 2009 to a financial executive and his wife. Years later, the residence was used as a filming location for the 2017 romantic comedy Home Again starring Reese Witherspoon.

Crawford and her husband, entrepreneur Rande Gerber, co-founder of Casamigos Tequila, also counted themselves among the property’s former residents.

The most recent owners purchased the home in 2013 for $7.325 million, according to PropertyShark. Listing agent Steve Frankel of Coldwell Banker Realty represented the property. Identities of both the sellers and the pending buyers have not been made public.