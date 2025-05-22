West Hollywood Releases Transit and Parking Details Ahead of WeHo Pride 2025

Santa Monica Boulevard to Close for Weekend-Long Celebration May 30–June 1

The City of West Hollywood has released transportation and parking information for WeHo Pride Weekend, which will take place from Friday, May 30, through Sunday, June 1, 2025, with major festivities centered around West Hollywood Park and Santa Monica Boulevard.

To accommodate the large-scale event and ensure public safety, Santa Monica Boulevard will be closed to all traffic in both directions throughout the weekend, with additional street closures planned for the WeHo Pride Parade on Sunday, June 1. Drivers should expect significant traffic impacts and delays and are advised to plan alternate routes. Specific closure information can be found on the WeHo Pride website at www.wehopride.com/gettinghere.

Permit parking restrictions will be suspended citywide beginning Friday, May 30, at 4:00 p.m. and continuing through Monday, June 2, at 7:00 a.m. However, parking meters will remain enforced throughout the weekend.

Pride attendees are encouraged to be mindful of city boundaries. Parking outside of West Hollywood, including in Los Angeles and Beverly Hills, will be subject to local enforcement and regulations.

Limited paid public parking will be available on a first-come, first-served basis at:

Pacific Design Center (8687 Melrose Ave)



Kings Road Parking Structure (8383 Santa Monica Blvd)



Crescent Heights Lot (8120 Santa Monica Blvd, Friday only)



Hancock Parking Structure (901 Hancock Ave)



On Sunday, June 1, during the WeHo Pride Parade, select lots—including Kings Road, Orange Grove, Queens, and Sunset—will charge a special event rate of $20. Standard rates apply at other times and locations.

To support accessibility, West Hollywood will activate its free Pride Ride shuttle system, combining the City’s PickUp and Cityline services. Shuttles will run:

Friday, May 30 through Sunday, June 1



From 5 p.m. to 3 a.m. along Santa Monica Boulevard between N. La Brea Avenue and N. Kings Road



To Hollywood & Highland Metro Station from 5:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m. nightly



Shuttles will be clearly marked with route and destination signage. Additional transit information and maps are available at www.wehopride.com/gettinghere.

The L.A. County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metro) will offer service to West Hollywood throughout Pride Weekend, with bus lines and schedules available at www.metro.net. Service alerts and route changes specific to WeHo Pride will be posted at alerts.metro.net.

Leading up to Pride Weekend, the WeHo Pride Arts Festival will run from Friday, May 23, through Sunday, May 25 at the Los Angeles LGBT Center’s Village at Ed Gould Plaza, offering free access to events in theater, film, dance, literature, music, and visual arts.

WeHo Pride 2025 will feature a weekend of high-energy celebrations, including:

WeHo Pride Presents Friday Night at OUTLOUD Music Festival (free-ticketed)



OUTLOUD Music Festival on Saturday and Sunday (ticketed admission)



Free events like the WeHo Pride Street Fair, Women’s Freedom Festival, Dyke March, and the WeHo Pride Parade



Community programming throughout June



For the full schedule and event details, visit www.wehopride.com.