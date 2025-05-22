The Grove to Host Patriotic Tribute for 250th Anniversary of U.S. Navy and Marine Corps During LA Fleet Week

Friday’s Celebration Will Feature Flyovers, Live Music, Military Displays, and Family-Friendly Activities

The Grove will welcome the United States Navy on Friday, May 23, from 1 to 3 p.m., as part of LA Fleet Week, transforming the popular shopping and entertainment destination into a red, white, and blue tribute honoring 250 years of the U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps.

The annual event will feature a series of family-friendly and ceremonial activities to honor servicemembers and celebrate the longstanding contributions of America’s maritime forces. Organized in partnership with LA Fleet Week, the festivities at The Grove are expected to draw crowds of civilians and military personnel alike.

Rick Caruso, founder and executive chairman of Caruso, which owns The Grove, reflected on the significance of the moment. “Last year’s Fleet Week celebration reminded us how deeply our community values the men and women who serve,” Caruso said in a statement. “This year, we are proud to pay tribute to 250 years of service by the Navy and Marine Corps.”

The celebration will kick off at 1:00 p.m. with family activities including face painting and balloon artists. A private luncheon for Navy sailors, hosted by Sogno Toscano, will take place in The Park at The Grove.

Beginning at 2:30 p.m., guests can enjoy:

A patriotic Trolley procession down First Street featuring 110 uniformed sailors and The LA Marching Band



Flyover salutes by a North American SNJ-5 WWII Advanced Trainer aircraft and LAFD helicopters



Welcome remarks from Master Chief Petty Officer James Honea and Rick Caruso



A live performance by the Navy Band Southwest



Fountain shows choreographed to “America the Beautiful”



Service members with a valid military ID will receive exclusive discounts and perks at select retailers and restaurants, including David Yurman, Todd Snyder, Charlotte Tilbury, La La Land Kind Café, and The Fountain Bar.

The Grove will also feature military displays and offer guests the chance to meet and thank sailors in person.

LA Fleet Week is a longstanding tradition that brings active-duty ships, sailors, Marines, and Coast Guard personnel to cities across the U.S. for a week of public engagement and outreach. The Grove, a central hub for community gatherings in Los Angeles, continues to play a key role in the citywide salute to the nation’s sea services.

For event details and updates, visit LAFleetWeek.com or TheGroveLA.com.